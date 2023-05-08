Amaron Battery, NGK Spark Plug, DID Motorcycle Chain, Adnoc Voyage host event for Kawasaki Ninja Motorcycle Club

Batangas City – The event was in line with the goal of promoting Preventive Maintenance Service (PMS) for all motorists, emphasizing the importance of regular maintenance to ensure the longevity and performance of their motorcycles. Amaron Battery, NGK Spark Plug, DID Motorcycle Chain, and ADNOC Voyage provided riders with a complete solution, superior spark plugs, durable chains and premium oils.

AMARON BATTERY, a trusted name in the battery industry, introduced their latest line of Pro Rider motorcycle batteries featuring VRLA (Valve Regulated Lead Acid) technology made in India. These Batteries offer long-lasting and reliable power for high performance motorcycles like the Kawasaki Ninja. Amaron Battery’s commitment to innovation and quality has made them a top choice for motorcycle riders across the Philippines

NGK SPARK PLUG, a global leader in spark plug technology, has been in business for over 80 years. The company was founded in Japan in 1936 and has since become a trusted partner to top automakers and motorcycle manufacturers worldwide. NGK Spark Plugs are engineered to deliver superior performance, fuel efficiency, and durability. They are recognized for their innovative design, which includes a unique ceramic that offers superior heat resistance and electrical insulation.

DID MOTORCYCLE CHAIN, a Japanese manufacturer of high-quality chains, was founded in 1933. The company has over 80 years of experience in the industry and is known for its motorcycle riders and manufacturing worldwide for their innovative design, which includes advanced heat treatment and special coating technologies that offer superior wear resistance and corrosion protection.

ADNOC VOYAGE, the state-owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates and trusted provider of premium lubricants and motor oils, showcased their range of motorcycle oils. ADNOC Voyage are engineered to meet the demanding requirements of high-performance motorcycles, providing superior protection, efficiency and performance. The company is known for its commitment to quality and innovation, and is a preferred partner for top automotive and motorcycle manufacturers worldwide.

“We are delighted to host this successful event in Batangas City, showcasing our latest technologies and products,” said Mr. Brian Kaw, Marketing Head Amaron Battery Ph. “Our partnership with NGK Spark Plug, DID Motorcycle Chain and ADNOC Voyage allow us to offer a complete solution to motorcycle riders, providing them with reliable and efficient power solutions, superior spark plugs, durable chains and premium oils.

Amaron Battery, NGK Spark Plug, DID Motorcycle Chain and ADNOC Voyage are committed to providing riders with the best quality and technology. The event in Batangas City showcased their commitment innovation, quality and excellence.