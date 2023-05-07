Yulo, gymnastics team swing into action

PHNOM PENH—Carlos Yulo lead the men’s artistic gymnastics team’s campaign Monday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Monday at the National Olympic Stadium Marquee Tent.

With Yulo are Juancho Miguel Besana, Ace de Leon, Jhon Santillan and Jan Timbang. They will vie for podium finishes in individual and team all-around starting at 10 a.m. (11 a.m. in Manila).

Yulo, a two-time world champion, grabbed the men’s all-around title and took silver in team all-around with Cruz, Besana, De Leon, Timbang and John Matthew Vergara.

Unlike in last year’s SEA Games, however, non-Cambodian gymnasts can only join up to two apparatuses, meaning a gymnast can only win a maximum of four gold medals, including the individual and team all-around medals.

The individual apparatus finals will be on Tuesday.

During the national team’s two-hour evaluation at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex last May 2, Yulo said he will go into the competition ready to give his all.

“It is still a competition. I want to show what I can do in gymnastics even if I don’t end up winning everything,” said Yulo, who won five gold medals and two silver medals last year in Hanoi.

“I want to get the top award for the individual and team all-around. We want to get that.”