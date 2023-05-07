Treasure Boxing, Johnny Elorde present Casimero’s homecoming bout in Okada

JOHNRIEL CASIMERO will be back fighting on Philippines soil after four years in a non-title super bantamweight bout organized by Treasure Boxing Promotions in cooperation with Johnny Elorde Management International on May 13 at the Okada Resort Hotel in Parañaque City.

Casimero takes on Fillipus Nghitumbwa of Namibia in the main event together with six other fights led by the supporting main event between Filipino Weljon Mindoro and reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) Asia Pacific super welterweight champion Japanese Takeshi Inoue.

“It’s good to be back fighting in the Philippines soil after four years,” said Casimero, who knocked out Mexican Cesar Ramirez in the 10th round to win the vacant WBO interim bantamweight belt last August 2019 in Manila.

“I am very excited to fight in front of fellow Filipinos,” he added.

Johnny Elorde, son of the late legendary Gabriel “Flash” Elorde, and former world champion Masayuki Ito of Japan believe that the fight could be a stepping stone for the 34-year-old boxer from Ormoc City to become a fourth division world titleholder in the very near future.

“Johnriel [Casimero] is an exciting fighter, a world class athlete with a great charisma, so this is another great opportunity for him” Elorde said. “This fight is also a huge treat to all the Filipinos boxing fans who want to watch him fight again.”

Casimero is coming off a second-round knockout win against Japanese Ryo Akaho in his debut at super bantamweight last December in Incheon, South Korea.

In the other fights, flyweight Vince Paras will take on Japanese Ayumi Hanada while Carlo Demecillo battles Japanese Jun Ikegawa in super bantamweight clash, and Giemel Magramo collides with Thai fighter Phissanu Chimsunthorn in super flyweight duel.

Arnel Baconaje battles fellow Jhon Gemino for the vacant Philippine super featherweight belt and John Vincent Pangga faces Jonathan Francisco in bantamweight six-round bout.