Themes of bravery, pleading, panic, holding on and more

THE ITCHYWORMS – “Panic In My Mind”

The Itchyworms are back with an upbeat, retro-pop tune that deals with the dread of knowing your loved one will be moving away to a different place for good. The group’s new single titled Panic In My Mind” was specifically written for their bandmate Chino Singson who has migrated to Canada with his family to start a new life.

The Itchyworms’ signature sound lives on in “Panic in My Mind,” which blends intricate vocal harmonies and colorful melodies with a classic pop sound. Lead vocalist and drummer Jazz Nicolas explains. “We were going for a more organic sound with acoustic instruments as opposed to our previous album, which had a lot of electronica elements. It also has a ‘60s vibe with the jangly guitars and three-part harmonies.” The Itchyworms are embarking on their first US tour, dubbed “Akin Ka Na Lang, Amerika.”

PATRICK MAGADA – “Never Let Me Go”

Beginning with a metaphor for an abandoned home, “Never Let Me Go” is about letting go of grudges brought on by the trauma of lingering emptiness. Similar to the feeling of bitterness and distaste, the track evokes a sense of urgency with a four-on-the-floor kick that turns to ear candy in periodic reverbed drenched space. The song also features a piano run following a salsa-like rhythm culminating in a beautiful final chorus. “Never Let Me Go” is part of the anticipated Cycles EP from Patrick Magada, a rising Filipino-American artist signed to a Manila-based label.

VIVOREE – “Matapang”

In her new single titled “Matapang,” former “Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7” housemate Vivoree speaks about fearlessness in love. She shared, “It’s a song about being brave in love. Let’s say may gusto ka sa isang tao or mahal mo yung tao, Nung una ‘di mo alam kung paano i-express [yung feelings] at takot ka pa. Pero in the long run, you’d gain the courage to admit to yourself na ‘’Okay, gusto ko itong taong ‘to,’”

“Matapang” is a teaser to Vivoree’s upcoming solo EP where she vows to showcase a different side of her by working with some of the most forward-thinking female songwriters and producers around.



SAM CONCEPCION – “Kapit”

Sam Concepcion reimagines Christian Bautista’s 2017 hit song “Kapit” and the two brand new mixes of “Kapit” impressively take the song to even greater heights. The homage to Asia’s Romantic Balladeer puts Sam’s own spin on the track, infusing it with his infectious signature sound and energy.

Recalling how he accepted the offer to cover a Christian Bautista hit, Sam enthuses, “When the opportunity presented itself to remake a song that I really like, that I am aware of, and I’ve listened to countless times before, I took the chance to record and sing it, siyempre.” He’s also happy that two different producers came up with two different versions of the sane song to change the whole mood and context of the song.

JOSH CULLEN – “Pakiusap Lang”

After debuting as a bonafide solo star with the banging “Wild Tonight,” SB19’s Josh Cullen continues his winning streak with his follow-up single that redefines a love song with edgy hip-hop twist. Aptly titled “Pakiusap Lang,” the new track is a romantic rap ballad that forays into emotional honesty with stylistic finesse,

“Pakiusap Lang” shows another side of Cullen: an entertainer who has no need for gimmicks just to prove his point. According to SB19’s resident lead rapper and sub-vocalist, “Pakiusap Lang” is a song based on his personal experiences. He further explains, “It’s all about the struggles of maintaining a relationship. The song inspires the listener to hold on and trust the process.”

MONA – “Tagahanga”

On her second single, Filipino singer-songwriter Monachannels the story of a passionate fan who rallies around her idol, hoping to connect with him in a meaningful way. The promising songstress admits the song transforms her positive energy into a euphoric pop anthem to highlight the essence of the narrative.

Mona shared, “To an extent, I took the ‘fan-girl’ experience to heart because I know how it feels to idolize someone. Also, the producer prominently highlights the bass and guitar parts, creating a driving rhythm that invites dancing and movement, adding a layer of fun and excitement to the track.”