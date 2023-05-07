SB19 announces ‘PAGTATAG!’ music era and world tour

SB19 gets in the zone for a new music era soon!

The P-Pop kings are gearing up for the release of their upcoming new EP, PAGTATAG on June 9, 2023 and its carrier single on May 2023.

The announcement comes with a trailer mirroring the process of a plant in cultivation, starting on growing to be a strong tree.

The trailer revolves around the story of the Ikalawang Yugto trilogy, which alludes to the concept of their previously released EP, Pagsibol, and two more forthcoming releases, including this year’s highly anticipated PAGTATAG!. The 6-track EP is poised to be their most sonically adventurous release yet, exploring new genres and music styles that will surely excite fans.

Xi-Anne Avanceña, and SB19’s Pablo and Justin serve as creative directors of the cinematic trailer, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world where all resources are scarce, leaving all humans hopeless as they try to save the last plant that will save the world.

SB19 explains in a statement, “The trailer proceeds as everyone conducts different experiments to try and salvage their last hope. In the end, the only answer to the plant’s propagation is their own blood.”

Aside from getting their acting bag done with flying colors, SB19 also worked with acclaimed actor Pepe Herrera on the trailer for PAGTATAG!. The WYAT chart-toppers are all praises for their collaboration with the versatile film/theater actor.

“Pepe Herrera is one of the actors that we truly admire,” shares the award-winning Filipino boyband. “Though we were not able to spend much time with him, he was very professional. But there’s something about him that, even when he’s serious, he still gives a funny vibe. It was very easy working with him. It was just a fun experience.”

Immediately after the trailer was released online, #SB19PAGTATAG trended at No. 1 WORLDWIDE on Twitter, while other tags such as The Kings and PPOP KINGS occupied Twitter’s trending list in various countries outside the Philippines.

Apart from the trailer, SB19 also announced the schedule for their upcoming world tour, which will kick off at the Araneta Coliseum on June 24-25, 2023, and will have its stops in multiple cities across the Philippines, United States, Canada, and more.

Tour dates:

• June 24-25, 2023 – Manila

• July 21, 2023 – Chicago, IL

• July 22, 2023 – Dallas, TX

• July 28, 2023 – SFO

• July 29, 2023 – LA

• Aug 5, 2023 – NYC

• Aug 6, 2023 – Washington DC

• Aug 11, 2023 – Toronto

• Aug 13, 2023 – Winnipeg

• Aug 18, 2023 – Vancouver

• Aug 19, 2023 – Edmonton

More dates, countries, and cities will be announced soon.

For more information, check out SB19’s official social media pages:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter