Rodelas, Cabuya power PHL to 1-2 finish in obstacle race 

PHNOM PENH—Mark Julius Rodelas and Precious Cabuya won the all-Filipino finals for both genders in 32nd Southeast Asian Games obstacle race action Saturday at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center Car Park.

It was an antiu-climactic finale as the Philippines was assured of a gold and silver medal sweep of the events as early as two days ago.

Rodelas, a nephew of athletics great Elma Muros Posadas, and Cabuya, a comely fitness model, took the top of the podium this time over Philippines 2019 SEA Games winner Kevin Pascua in men’s individual OCR 100m play.

Rodelas, whose father Mario is a second cousin of former SEA Games long jump and hurdles queen Muros-Posadas, missed out on breaking the world record of 25.0921 he previously recorded in Wednesday’s qualifying heats but was all too happy to deliver for the Filipino contingent while upgrading his SEA Games bronze last time to gold.

The 35-year-old Rodelas clocked 25.1939 seconds against Pascua, who yielded the crown after clocking 26.8135 in the thrilling finale witnessed by a good-sized crowd led by Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Richard Bachmann and Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.

“Actually, my training for this SEA Games started after 2019. I got bronze that time and I was a newbie back then so for the next four years, I really trained hard to reach a high level,” said Rodelas, who quit his job as a high school English teacher to be a full-time OCR athlete.

Not content with setting a new world and Guinness record of 33.128 in the heats, Cabuya raised the bar even higher with 32.7317 on her way to the women’s title.

Cabuya struck gold in her first SEA Games stint as compatriot Kaizen dela Serna took silver with 35.5218.

“This is my biggest achievement so far, an unforgettable experience as this was my first SEA Games and won a gold right away,” Cabuya said. “I’m so happy I contributed a gold medal to our country and recorded a new time (world standard.”

The Philippine OCR aces look to build on the twin 1-2 finishes as the men’s team of JayR de Castro, Mervin Garte, Elias Tabac and Ahgie Radan and the women’s crew of Mhick Mijares, Sandi Abahan. Tess Nocyao and Mecca Cortizano shoot for the relay golds Sunday.

The male squad is up against Malaysia’s Ghalib Mohamad Azimi, Mohd Redha Rozlan, Nuur Hafis Said Alwi and Yoong Wei Theng while the female bets are ranged versus Indonesia’s Anggun Yolanda, Ayu Pupita, Mudji Mulyani and Rahmayuna Fadillah.

