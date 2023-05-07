Ramirez bags 2nd jiu-jitsu gold at Vietnamese’ expense

PHNOM PENH—Annie Ramirez was brilliant on the mat to clinch the country’s second gold medal in jiu-jitsu in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Chroy Chongvar Convention Center on Saturday.

Ramirez, 32, beat Vietnam’s Thi Thoung Le via knee bar (submission) in in the women’s ne-waza nogi -57kg class fina;.

Jenna Kaila Napolis won the country’s first gold in the these SEA Games by ruling the women’s ne-waza GI 52kg class at the expense of hometown beat Jessa Khan 2-0 in the finals on Thursday.

“I’m just happy to win the medal for the third time,” said Ramirez, who also won gold medals in different weight divisions in the 2019 Philippine and 2021 Vietnam games.

Ramirez humbled Thailand’s Grapa Senatham, 2-0, and Cambodia’s Mab Sokhovy, 2-0, en route to the finals