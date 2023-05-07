PHL OBSTACLE RACERS RULE CAMBODIA SEA GAMES

Members of the Philippine obstacle race team—including Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation president Atty. Al Agra—dominate the 32nd Southeast Asian Games by sweeping all four gold medals at stake. See B8 Sports for SEA Games stories.
PHNOM PENH—The Philippines went perfect in obstacle racing by winning gold medals in the relays on Sunday to become the most successful team thus far in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.
PHNOM PENH—Jamie Lim shunning social media reaped dividends in the form of a gold medal regained in karate at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Sunday.
PHNOM PENH—Cycling won’t go home without a medal following a podium finish crosscountry of mountain bike’s mixed team relay on another searing day on Sunday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Siem Reap City.
PHNOM PENH—Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann and commissioners Olivia “Bong” Coo and Fritz Gaston are so far satisfied with the Filipino athletes’ performance in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.