PHL OBSTACLE RACERS RULE CAMBODIA SEA GAMES

byBusinessMirror
May 7, 2023
Members of the Philippine obstacle race team—including Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation president Atty. Al Agra—dominate the 32nd Southeast Asian Games by sweeping all four gold medals at stake. See B8 Sports for SEA Games stories.

Roy Domingo

Perfect run in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH—The Philippines went perfect in obstacle racing by winning gold medals in the relays on Sunday to become the most successful team thus far in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

byJun Lomibao
May 7, 2023