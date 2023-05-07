Perfect run in Cambodia

PHNOM PENH—The Philippines went perfect in obstacle racing by winning gold medals in the relays on Sunday to become the most successful team thus far in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

The men and women relay teams were simply too much for the opposition in clinching the last of four gold medals staked in the sport to cement their status as the best obstacle racers in the region.

The Filipinos pulled it off in front of another big crowd at the Chroy Chavrang Convention Center Car Park with Ahgie Radan, Elias Tabac, Mervin Guarte and Jay-ar de Castro clearing all obstacles in a world standard of 24.47 seconds.

They beat Malaysia’s Ghalib Mohamad Azimi, Mohd Redha Rozlan, Nuur Hafis Said Alwi and Yoong Wei Theng, who clocked 25.15.

Sandi Menchi Abahan, Mecca Cortizano, Milky Mae Tejares and Maritess Nocyao ruled the women’s category with also a world record of 33.73, defeating Indonesia’s Anggun Yolanda, Ayu Pupita, Mudji Mulyani and Rahmayuna Fadillah who timed 35.06.

Also claiming gold medals on Sunday were duathlon queen Kim Mangrobang, the women’s soft tennis squad of Bien Zoleta-Mañalac and Princess Catindig, jiu jitsu’s Marc Lim who finally triumphed in his third SEA Games and karateka Jamie Lim, who bounced back from her bronze medal in Vietnam last year.

Mangrobang kept her crown in the 5-km run, 20-km bike and 2.5-km run final at the Kep Beach Resort, Zoleta-Mañalac and Catindig completed a championship sweep capped by a 5-2 victory over Chatmanee and Napawee Jankiaw of Thailand in the women’s doubles finals, Marc Lim beat Vietnam’s Dang Dinh Tung for the men’s ne-waza nogi 69kg gold, and Jamie Lim returned to her rightful place on top of the SEA Games karate world by ruling the women’s -61kg women’s individual kumite at the Chroy Changvar Center Hall A.

The Filipinos, backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, ended the day with 13 gold medals in a tie with Indonesia for second, just ahead of Vietnam which had 12.

First-time host Cambodia was on top of the heap with 25 gold, 19 silver and 19 bronze medals, mainly through its domination of indigenous sports like kun-bokator, an ancient form of martial art; kun khmer, and vovinam.

The Filipinos also had 14 silver medals, one of them coming from the Gilas Pilipinas 3×3 men’s squads that lost 15-20 to the Cambodian team that featured three naturalized players in Brandon Peterson, Sayeed Pridgett, and Darrin Dorsey that left PSC Commissioner Fritz Gaston referring to the squad as the “US” team.

The women’s 3×3 team also lost to Vietnam 16-21 after ousting Thailand 21-19 in an emotional victory earlier.

Karate also contributed four silver medals for the day, courtesy of kumite fighters Matthew Manantan (men’s -67 kg), Ivan Agustin (-84 kg), Remon Misu (-68 kg women) and Ariane Brito (+68kg women).

But Cambodia’s bid for a Cinderella finish will be severely tested when the region’s big guns, among them the Filipinos, Thais, Indonesians, and Malaysians, press their bids in several martial arts disciplines and athletics, which get going Monday at the Morodok Techo Stadium.

Lim, the daughter of former PBA star Samboy Lim, went home with a bronze medal in Vietnam last year but regained the crown she won in 2019 when he humbled Cambodian Vann Chakriya in the title match 3-1.

“I had less (time) for social media, no Tiktok and IG (Instagram) for the last few months but now everything is okay,” Lim, now a two-time SEA Games gold medalist after ruling the 2019 edition in Manila, enthused after her impressive win.

Image credits: Roy Domingo





