Manila archdiocese launches ministry on cooperatives, social enterprise

The Archdiocese of Manila has established a new ministry to help church workers and volunteers, and those belonging to the poorest sectors of society to create a more sustainable livelihood platform.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula led the launching of the Ministry on Cooperatives and Social Enterprise Development (MCSED) at the Layforce Center at the San Carlos Seminary in Makati City on April 29.

Caritas Manila President, Fr. Anton Pascual, MCSED Minister, said that while there are many church-based cooperatives, “they still need to be strengthened by those who are in need in a sustainable, inclusive and resilient way.”

He said that the creation of the new ministry aims to fulfill Pope Francis’s vision to establish more church cooperatives and strengthen the existing ones to become more viable in their respective parishes. He added that the pope gives importance and pushes for the cooperative movement all over the world.

“While cooperatives are pro-profit, they are pro-people and pro-planet,” Pascual, who is also the board chairman of the Union of Catholic Church-based Cooperatives, said over Radio Veritas.

One of the immediate missions of MCSED is to gather and unite all church-based cooperatives in Metropolitan Manila.

The ministry will provide education and training to enable leaders and members of cooperatives to improve their opportunities.

According to the Cooperative Development Authority, there are 18,000 cooperatives nationwide with some 11 million members. CBCP News and RCAM-AOC

Image credits: RCAM-AOC





