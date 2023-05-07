Mangrobang keeps duathlon crown

PHNOM PENH—Kim Mangrobang saved her best for last under scorching heat to retain the women’s duathlon gold medal in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games on Sunday.

Mangrobang had a shaky start in the 5-km run but picked up steam in the 20-km bike leg and scooted to the finish in the 2.5-km run to again emerge victorious at the Kep Beach Resort venue.

The three-time SEA Games triathlon champion clocked one hour, four minutes and 25.3 seconds while Thi Phuong Trinh Nguyen of Vietnam crossed the finish line in 1:05:13.5 and bagged the silver medal.

Indonesia’s Maharani Wahyuningt placed third in 1:06:17.4.

Kira Ellis, Mangrobang’s teammate, checked in fifth (1:07.13), the same finish of Filipino-Spanish Fernando Casares, who missed out on a podium finish in men’s duathlon.

Mangrobang attempts to make it four in a row in women’s triathlon on Monday in a much-awaited duel with Cambodia naturalized athlete Margot Marabedian, a former French triathlete who ruled the women’s aquathlon sprint last Saturday.

Cebuano Andrew Kim Remolino earlier claimed a silver medal in the men’s aquathlon.