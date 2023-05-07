Lim finally wins jiu jitsu gold after years of frustration

byJosef Ramos
May 7, 2023
1 minute read
PHNOM PENH—Marc Alexander Lim finally won a jiu jitsu gold medal on Sunday in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Chroy Changvar Convention Center.

Lim beat Vietnam’s Dang Dinh Tung in their title duel for the men’s ne-waza nogi 69kg gold, his first triumph after winning the silver in the 2019 Philippine games and the bronze last year in Vietnam.

“I still can’t believe that I finally did it,” said Lim, who is based in Davao.

Lim’s victory came after Meggie Ochoa suffered a knee-bar submission defeat to Cambodian star Jessa Khan and settled for the silver medal in the women’s ne-waza nogi 52kg class.

The mixed show pair of Ian Patrick Gurrobat and LeslyGomez Romero and the mixed duo of Estie Gay Liwanen and Christopher Gallego bagged bronze medals.

