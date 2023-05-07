Knott back to regain Games throne

PHNOM PENH—Kristina Knott returns to the Southeast Asian Games to regain two gold medals she missed defending last year in Hanoi because of injuries.

Asian pole vault record holder Ernest John “EJ” Obiena, meanwhile, guns for his third straight SEA Games gold medal in the straight-to-the-finals event set at 5:05 p.m. [Cambodia time) on Monday.

“I’m so grateful to be back after a long battle with injuries,” Knott told BusinessMirror on Sunday morning as she tapers down in training at the Morodok Techno Stadium which will play venue to the athletics competitions starting on Monday.

“Now, I am feeling healthy and ready to go,” said the 27-year-old Orlando (Florida)-based sprinter who’s targeting gold medals in the 200 meters and mixed relay.

Knott will also go for the century gold medal but will have to beat the challenge of reigning SEA Games champion Shanti Pereira of Singapore and sprint queen Nguyen Thi Oanh of Vietnam.

Knott competed at the Tokyo Olympics where she suffered a plantar fasciitis tear in her left foot that booted her out of Hanoi.

“It’s fully healed now and I’m going for the title,” said Knott, a graduate of Advertising at the University of Miami whose father Harold is American and mother Rizalina a Filipina from Zamboanga.

The 200 meters heat are set at 9:15 a.m. and the finals at 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

“He’s in high spirits but a bit tired from a 22-hour travel from Italy,” Obiena’s father and coach Emerson said. “But he’s here to jump and win.”

Kayla Richardson, 25, is also running the 200 meters.

Also competing for Team Philippines on Monday are Janry Ubas and Aries Toledo (decathlon), Umajesty Williams (men’s 200m), Aira Teodosio (women’s hammer throw), Elijah Cole (pole vault), Melvin Calano and John Paul Sarmiento (men’s javelin throw), Edwin Giron and Alfrence Braza (men’s 1,500), Joida Gagnao and Abiegail Manzano (women’s 5,000).