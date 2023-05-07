PHNOM PENH—Gilas Pilipinas’ 3×3 teams yielded to Cambodia in the men’s contest and Vietnam in the women’s side to settle for silver medals in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Morodok Techo Elephant Hall.

The men bowed to a host Cambodian team spiked with naturalized foreigners, 20-15, and the women bowed to Vietnam, 21-16, following an emotional win in the semifinals earlier Sunday.

Joseph Sedurifa lifted the men with a two-pointer past Thailand, 21-19, and Afril Bernardino allowed the women to post a 21-20 squeaker over the Cambodians.

But Sedurifa, Almond Vosotros, Joseph Eriobu, and Lervin Flores failed to hurdle the Cambodian challenge anchored on naturalized players Brandon Peterson, Sayeed Pridgett and Darrin Dorsey—all Americans.

Bernardino, Jack Animam, Janine Pontejos and Mikka Cacho also couldn’t stop the Vietnamese-American twins Kayleigh Truong and Kaylynne Truong, Ngoan Thi Huyhn and Duy Tieu Thi Nguyen.

Gilas also lost to Vietnam in overtime 21-19 in the preliminaries.

Men’s coach Lester del Rosario praised his players in trying to overcome the three American players of Cambodia.

“They gave their all and fought even if we played against Americans. I’m proud of them,” Del Rosario said.

“We started in the group of death and probably it’s not our time yet,” Gilas women’s coach Pat Aquino said. “But I’m happy with the podium finish but we are also sorry for not winning the gold. We will try to re-strategize.”