Remoline winds up second in men’s aquathlon

PHNOM PENH—Andrew Kim Remolino settled for the silver medal in men’s aquathlon at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games Saturday.

The two-time SEA Games triathlon silver medalist clocked 15 minutes and seven seconds in the 500-meter swim and 2.5-km run sprint event won by Indonesia’s Rashif Yaqin in 14 minutes and 28 seconds in the seaside town of Kep, 167 kilometers away from the Cambodian capital.

Singaporean Bryce Sheng Chong claimed the bronze medal in 15:39.

Remolino’s podium finish somehow gave solace to Team Philippines after Raven Faith Alcoseba placed fourth in women’s aquathlon.

Cambodia’s Margot Marabedian topped the women’s side after the former French triathlete clocked 16:09.

Thailand’s Aisika Kaewyongkod claimed the silver (17:15) followed by bronze medalist Dea Putri of Indonesia (17:33) and Alcoseba (17:43).

The 27-year-old Marabedian is a big threat to Kim Mangrobang’s title-retention bid in women’s triathlon on Monday.

Mangrobang is seeking a fourth straight title after starting her reign at the 2017 edition in Malaysia.