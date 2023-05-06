vivo Y16 gets 1K price drop 

byBMPlus
May 6, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

You’re in luck! One of vivo’s most stylish and good-performing smartphones, the Y16, gets a 1K price drop.

The vivo Y16 is powered by a 5000mAh battery which allows you to use the device for longer periods of time, especially when performing backbreaking tasks. It also has a 10W FlashCharging capability that reduces waiting time, enabling you to have more time to spend and bond with your family and friends. 

Intended to provide gamers with a more realistic and secure gaming experience, the vivo Y16 has integrated the Multi-Turbo 5.5 feature, alongside its 6.51-inch Halo Full View Display with Eye Protection Mode. The feature helps minimize phone lags, especially while playing your favorite games. 

A useful and chic productivity tool, vivo Y16 with its 8.19mm Ultra Slim Body, 2.5D Trendy design and Side-Mounted Fingerprint Unlock, has truly been mesmerizing. Topping this, it has a 5MP front-camera and 13MP + 2MP rear camera which gives you clearer and refined photos. 

Available in two colorways – Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold – the vivo Y16 is now available at Php 7,999 for 4GB RAM+128GB ROM and Php 6,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB ROM. 

Better not waste your time! Get your vivo Y16 with a discounted price now at vivo’s official website, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok shops, or vivo kiosks and concept stores nationwide.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Read more

Forum highlights public-private partnerships as key to whole-of-society approach to immunization

In celebration of World Immunization Week 2023, the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham), in partnership with MSD in the Philippines and the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP), mounted a joint committee meeting on “Creating a Disease-Free Society through Immunization” at the Robert Sears Hall, AmCham Office, on April 28, 2023.        

byBMPlus
May 5, 2023