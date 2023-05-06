vivo Y16 gets 1K price drop 

You’re in luck! One of vivo’s most stylish and good-performing smartphones, the Y16, gets a 1K price drop.

The vivo Y16 is powered by a 5000mAh battery which allows you to use the device for longer periods of time, especially when performing backbreaking tasks. It also has a 10W FlashCharging capability that reduces waiting time, enabling you to have more time to spend and bond with your family and friends.

Intended to provide gamers with a more realistic and secure gaming experience, the vivo Y16 has integrated the Multi-Turbo 5.5 feature, alongside its 6.51-inch Halo Full View Display with Eye Protection Mode. The feature helps minimize phone lags, especially while playing your favorite games.

A useful and chic productivity tool, vivo Y16 with its 8.19mm Ultra Slim Body, 2.5D Trendy design and Side-Mounted Fingerprint Unlock, has truly been mesmerizing. Topping this, it has a 5MP front-camera and 13MP + 2MP rear camera which gives you clearer and refined photos.

Available in two colorways – Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold – the vivo Y16 is now available at Php 7,999 for 4GB RAM+128GB ROM and Php 6,999 for 4GB RAM+64GB ROM.

Better not waste your time! Get your vivo Y16 with a discounted price now at vivo’s official website, Shopee, Lazada and TikTok shops, or vivo kiosks and concept stores nationwide.