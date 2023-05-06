Taft Properties conduct Symfoni Kamias Two groundbreaking

Taft Properties celebrates another milestone with the ceremonial groundbreaking of its Symfoni Kamias Two.

Leading the ceremony are (in photo) Justin Gaisano, Vice President of Taft Properties (third from left), joined by (from L to R) East Kamias Brgy. Kagawad Julius Caesar Sevilla; Engr. Jeffrey Mirandilla, COO of Megacon Construction; Engr. Juanito Rosales, VP for Procurement of Taft Properties; Engr. Paul Geneses Cruz, Project Development Head of Taft Properties; and East Kamias Brgy. Captain Octavio Garces.

This formally marks the structural commencement of its follow-up residential tower to its warmly received Symfoni Kamias in Quezon City. The first Symfoni condominium, Symfoni Nichols, is found in Cebu City. Taft Properties is the real estate development arm of VicSal Group of Companies of the retail giant Gaisano family.

For more information, visit taftproperties.com.ph.