Sorsogon Revisited: Tales of the sun, sand and sea

Sorsogon, the southernmost province in Luzon, has a close affinity with the sea, being almost completely surrounded by water (except for its overland link with Albay to the north).

Bounded by the West and East Philippine Seas, its capital Sorsogon City and almost all its municipalities (only Irosin is landlocked) lie along the coast. As such, its proximity to the sea has provided rich marine resources such as fish, crabs, clams, mollusks and seaweed. Being almost waterbound, Sorsogon also has a lot to offer with regards Vitamin Sea.

Juag Lagoon Marine Sanctuary

Last March 28 to April 1, I joined at least 40 national and local media practitioners and tour operators taking part in a familiarization tour of the province. Almost half of our time in this province was to be spent touring the waters off the coast. Our encounter with the sea began almost as soon as we set foot on land. After our PAL Express landed at the new Bicol International Airport in Daraga, Albay, we were whisked to Pilar Port. This port, as well as Matnog, two of the three gateways (the other is Bulan) of Luzon to the Visayas and Mindanao, were to be our jump-off points to some of the sun, sand and sea delights of the province.

Here, a 30-min. boat ride brought us to Casa Almei Beach Resort where a lunch of seafood and barbecued delights awaited us. After this delightful and filling lunch, we returned to our respective boats for the ride to the tamarind–shaped, 5-km. long Panumbagan Sandbar, an emerging tourist destination in the Bicol Region within the vast cobalt waters of Pilar Bay.

Along the way, we stopped at the Bantigue Point Marine Sanctuary where edible sea urchins (locally called suwaki or uni) and sea grapes (lato) are cultured for food. Here, we watched the harvesting of the latter by our tour guide Mr. Omar Nepomuceno. At Panumbagan, we spent an enjoyable late afternoon out at sea, wading in the waters or lounging on the beach.

Residencia del Hamor Beach Front in Sta. Magdalena and Panumbagan Sandbar

Of course, when it comes to the sea, the first thing that comes into mind when you’re in the province is the interaction with the whale shark, locally called the butanding. This activity had its beginnings in 1998 when the then sleepy town of Donsol gained international prominence when over 90 whale sharks congregated at the mouth of the murky, nutrient-rich waters of the long and winding Quipia (or Donsol) River. In 2004, Time Magazine featured it as the Best Animal Encounter in Asia.

The infrastructure for whale shark-watching tours is already in place and now, a quarter of a century later, we were to give it a try. To be near the action, the night before, we stayed at the 15-room, 3-star Elysia Beach Resort which was near the Butanding Visitors Center where Donsol Mayor Teodoro B. De Guzman welcomed us. After dinner, we were treated to firefly river watching, another popular activity in Donsol. The next day, we registered ourselves at the center and attended a short orientation before boarding our assigned boats.

Wearing sun block lotion was not allowed as its chemicals could harm the butanding. Plus, feeding them is a no no. The butanding has to show up, on their own, to feed on plankton and krill. Thus sightings are not guaranteed but there is an 85% chance of encountering and seeing whale sharks. After a number of unsuccessful tries, our spotter, on a high vantage point of the boat, spotted one from afar and our assigned Butanding Interaction Officer (BIO) Michael Radores finally told us to don our snorkels and get into the water. My successful encounter with this gentle giant of the sea could only be described as surreal. Luckily, the excitement of my encounter was recorded by Michael using my cellphone camera encased in a waterproof phone pouch.

Murong Burongan Island Resort and Elysia Resort Hotel in Donsol

On our fourth day in the province, we were again back to the sea, this time traveling to Matnog Port, the jump off point to the southern Philippines and vice-versa. From here, we were to explore three of the town’s outlying islands—Calintaan Island, Murong Burongan Island and Juag Island.

Our first stop was Calintaan Island, home to the pristine Subic Beach (locally called “La Playa Rosa”), one of two places in Sorsogon (the other is Tikling Island) with sand that has a pinkish hue. This is due to a combination of creamy white sand with crushed organ pipe coral (Tubipora musica). There are actually two adjacent Subic beaches—the quieter and less developed Subic Liit (Little Subic) and a longer stretch called Subic Laki or Subic Dako (Big Subic), both separated by a short stretch of land. We landed at the latter, the more popular of the two due to the presence of picnic huts, resorts, potable water and electricity.

Another short boat ride then brought us to the arrowhead-shaped Murong Burongan Island, where another lunch of seafood and grilled delights awaited us. The island has a lighthouse, a large lagoon and white sand beaches while the resort there also features modern, comfortable native-style, beachfront cottages with wooden accents, airconditioning, lofts, private bathrooms and mini refrigerators.

Our last destination was the 572 sq m, privately owned and maintained (by the Geneblazo family) Juag Lagoon Fish Sanctuary. Similar to our previous whale shark interaction in Donsol, this time we got to interact with 40 fish species at the calm, crystal-clear waters of the sanctuary’s lagoon, bordered by a small stretch of white sand beach and verdant palms. While others let the fishes bite at small bits of bread without exposing their fingers others, including myself, boarded a bamboo raft and, guided by ropes, moved into another fish pen that contained the real giants of Juag, namely large lapu-lapu (groupers) and talakitok (trevally or big-eyed jack). Again donning snorkels, we interacted with them, this time underwater and eye-to-eye. Definitely another surreal experience.

Our love affair with the sea culminated with our stay at the luxurious, Santorini-inspired Recidencia del Hamor Beach Front in Sta. Magdalena where we attended the launch of the provincial government’s new tourism campaign “Beautiful Sorsogon! -Where Beauty is Everywhere.”