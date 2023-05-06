Redefining comfort and confidence for adults

The term ‘adult diapers’ has often been the subject of ridicule, leading to a taboo and reluctance to discuss the topic. However, Assure® Premium Adult Diapers aims to educate the market and connect the term ‘diaper’ with comfort, convenience, and hygiene. It is time to move away from the stigma associated with wearing a diaper and eliminate the indignity associated with old age and incontinence.

According to Hero Go of Assure® Diapers, disposable diaper is a vital part of a healthy lifestyle for every adult. The usage of adult diapers is growing steadily, which proves that factors such as embarrassment and ridicule are invalid. Disposable diapers are not only associated with hygiene but also with better living and quality of life. They are considered as a lifestyle underwear.

While a large geriatric population and growing cases of incontinence drive the adult diaper market’s growth, the availability of comfortable, skin-friendly, odor-free, and highly absorbent diapers is the primary factor propelling market growth. Assure® Premium Adult Diapers are available for both men and women in various sizes. Since the product’s launch two years ago, feedback generally indicates that Assure® Diapers are comfortable, skin-friendly, and feel like regular underwear. Wearers feel no unease, no irritation, and can wear them discreetly under their clothing.

Although the original intended market for adult diapers was for senior citizens, these days many adults wear diapers, and their reasons are as diverse as the wearers. Aside from providing convenience and comfort for people on the go, it also helps prevent hygiene-related illnesses and embarrassing moments. In fact, scientists and researchers encourage the usage of disposable diapers among the general public.

“We want to engage the market in a meaningful way through product education and awareness,” says Hero Go. “Diapers are nothing but a more practical and healthy form of underwear. They are a safe and healthy way of living. It should be socially acceptable for everyone to wear diapers permanently, as they provide freedom and confidence for people to move around and do things without disruptions.” Assure® Adult Lifestyle underwear wants to give every product user the experience of living, learning, growing, and urinating anywhere and anytime without the risk of developing diseases resulting from holding oneself in.

Assure® Diapers can be contacted through their Facebook page “ Assure Diapers”, and is available through reputable online shops such as Shopee, Lazada, and Edamama. For customers’ convenience from all over the country, the lifestyle underwear that is the Assure Premium Adult Diapers is now available exclusively at Royal Duty-free Shops in Subic Freeport and all Robinsons Supermarkets nationwide.