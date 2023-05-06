Pru Life UK expands reach with new agency offices

Pru Life UK, one of the leading life insurers in the Philippines, upholds its promise by opening 11 new general agency (GA) offices all over the country to make life and health protection more accessible to Filipinos nationwide.

Seven agency offices were recently inaugurated in Metro Manila. Two new GA offices were put up in Quezon City while Pasig City, Mandaluyong City, Taguig City, Makati City, and Pasay City each welcomed one new GA office in their areas.

Four regional offices were also opened to provide clients with easier access to their local communities. Two offices in Luzon, specifically in Laguna and Bulacan, have started to welcome new customers through their doors. Meanwhile, Pru Life UK also put-up offices in Cebu and Leyte in Visayas.

Pru Life UK’s expansion underscores its commitment to help Filipinos get the most out of life. Since it was established in the Philippines in 1996, it now has the largest agency force with over 39,000 agents, 173 branches and 120 general agency offices all over the country.

It continues to be one of the leading insurers in the Philippines, ranking number one in terms of Total Renewal Premium Income from Variable Life Insurance Products and second in terms of New Business Annual Premium Equivalent in 2022, according to the Insurance Commission.

Pru Life UK also ranked first amongst local life insurance companies in terms of the number of Million Dollar Round Table agents in 2021.

To serve more customers nationwide, these are the newly opened agency offices and their locations:

Metro Manila:

Pyra Life Insurance Agency Inc.

– Ground Floor, C3-26, Centris Walk Expansion, Eton Centris, Edsa Cor. Quezon Ave., Quezon City

Lazurite District Life Insurance Agency Inc.

– Unit 224, 2nd Floor, Spark Place, Brgy. Socorro, P. Tuazon Cor. 10th Avenue, Cubao, Quezon City

Lazurite Prime Life Insurance Agency Inc.

– Unit 2005, 20th Floor, One San Miguel Ave. Ortigas Center, Pasig City

Titanium 2 Life Insurance Agency Inc.

– Unit 202, 427 F. Martinez Ave., Mandaluyong City

Ascend Global Summit Life Insurance Agency Inc.

– Units 123 And 124, Avida Cityflex Towers, 7th Avenue Cor. Lane T, North Bonifacio Global City, Taguig

Destiny Life Insurance Agency Inc.

– Unit 103, Ground Floor, The Biopolis Bldg., 24 Diosdado Macapagal Blvd., Pasay City

Oriental Dragon Life Insurance Agency Inc.

– Unit 3-A, Country Space 1 Bldg., 133 Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue, Salcedo Village, Brgy. Bel-Air, Makati City

Luzon:

Davids Life Insurance Agency Inc.

– 3rd Floor, Mercury Bldg., F.B. Bailon St., National Highway Brgy. Sala, Cabuyao, Laguna

Diamond Red Life Insurance Agency Inc.

– 3rd Floor, Dalisay Bldg., Gov F. Halili Avenue, Brgy. Tungkong Mangga, San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan

Visayas:

ITL Insurance Agency

– 2nd Floor, Sf-01, Sf-02, Sf-03, City Soho Mall, B. Rodriguez St., Cebu City

Lazurite Reign Life Insurance Agency Inc.

– 3rd Floor, 103 Lopez Jaena Cor. Del Pilar St., Tacloban City, Leyte