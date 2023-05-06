PLDT celebrates win as PH’s undisputed fastest internet for 5th straight year

PLDT Inc. (PLDT) has achieved a five-peat win at the Ookla® Speedtest Awards™ 2022 — a first for PLDT, and for the Philippines.

Global benchmarking company Ookla® announced that PLDT, the country’s largest digital services provider, achieved a top speed score of 86.52 in 2022, affirming the telco’s dominance and consistent performance in delivering the country’s fastest Internet speeds for the fifth consecutive year.

To celebrate this momentous achievement, PLDT hosted a star-studded party in Makati City. The event was attended by celebrities, brand ambassadors, content creators, influencers, as well as top executives from PLDT and Ookla®.

PLDT executives, led by President and CEO Alfred S. Panlilio, received the official Fastest Internet 5 Years In A Row award from Ookla Chief Technology Officer Luke Deryckx.

“PLDT’s commitment is to help build and empower the nation by setting the bar high in providing world-class digital services for Filipinos,” said PLDT President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio. “For the past five years, PLDT has made big strides to elevate our customers’ experience by delivering the best fixed network services. We intend to keep this momentum and to go above and beyond in ensuring that our customers get the best digital experience wherever they need it – at home, school, or the office.”

Ookla’s Chief Technology Officer, Luke Deryckx, affirms PLDT’s superior network performance for the past five years. He says, “With over 18 million consumer-initiated tests taken daily and billions of data points gathered, the Ookla data paints a clear picture of the performance, quality, and availability of virtually every network in the world. We are proud to recognize PLDT’s hard work in providing the fastest Internet experience in the Philippines and celebrate their achievements in superior network performance over the last 5 years.”

PLDT’s five-peat win at the Ookla Speedtest Awards is a testament to the company’s commitment to providing Filipinos with the best possible internet experience and supporting the country’s digitalization

