Photocopy operator gets the help she needs, thanks to technology

THERE literally wasn’t a dry eye in the room when #GCashStories showed the video of Ate Alma, who works as a photocopy machine operator at the Ateneo de Manila University. Ate Alma is a friend to every student. She calls each of them “Pangga,” an Ilonggo term of endearment that means “love or affection.”

“I was also Ate Alma’s Pangga,” said my friend Kate of the lifestyle and entertainment web site Random Republika.

Kate graduated from the Ateneo some years back and she said every visit to the campus would not be complete without seeing Ate Alma.

“I’m actually so surprised that she still remembers me,” said Kate during the #GCashStories event.

Ate Alma is the family’s breadwinner. During a typhoon, her house became flooded. Most of her family’s appliances and furniture were ruined.

When Ate Alma’s Panggas learned about what happened, they organized an online fundraiser powered by GCash. The news was spread through social media and Ateneo students and even those already graduated sent their donations to Ate Alma via GCash’s Send Money feature. The money went straight to her GCash wallet.

In the end, Ate Alma’s community raised enough money to purchase essential goods for her and her family, making the road to recovery after the typhoon that much easier.

“Sobrang nagulat ako, hindi ko akalain na ganoon karami agad ang dumating. Isipin mo naging P100,000 agad ang dumating sa GCash ko. Talagang patuloy silang naghulog sa GCash hanggang nabuo ’yung bahay namin [I was so surprised that so many people helped me and my family. My GCash immediately got P100,00 and my Panggas continued to send money until our house was completed],” said Ate Alma.

The video (youtu.be/k6idup0Jy9U), which now has over eight million views on YouTube, was directed by Antoinette Jadaone.

Jadaone is known for her work on love stories and while Ate Alma’s narrative is a different kind of love story, the director is happy that the end result was positive in that it elicited a response from the audience.

“A video like this is just like a movie. Making it is just like making a movie, mas mabilis lang [it’s more fast-paced]. Also, lahat ’yan mga stories nagkataon lang na dito may totoong tao [these are all stories. It just happened that there’s a real person in this],” said Jadaone of the Ate Alma video.

“#GCashStories is everyone’s story,” says Neil Trinidad, chief marketing officer of GCash. “And this campaign aims to turn our moments into movements.”

GCash recently launched #GCashStories, a series that highlights stories of hope and progress and turns them into inspirational conversations. The first short film featured the story of Cocoy Rubio, who became a small business owner with the help of GCash’s different services after losing his job due to the pandemic. Thanks to GLoan, Cocoy was able to start his own business and make the necessary transactions that helped him succeed.

GCash is doing more than highlighting #GCashStories that have changed people’s lives. They’ve taken the campaign further and have tapped several non-government organizations in order to help solve real-world problems. The e-wallet has partnered up with ABS-CBN Lingkod Kapamilya Foundation and Caritas Manila, where proceeds will go to families in need of disaster relief, much like Ate Alma’s.

