Lawmaker encourages students: Seize all prospects for learning

SENATOR Manuel “Lito” M. Lapid motivated students from his home province to make the most out of their opportunities to study for a brighter future.

At the inauguration of a five-story school building at Don Honorio Ventura State University (DHVSU) in Apalit, Pampanga in April, Lapid—who requested for the project’s funding from Okada Foundation and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation—urged young students not to let their chances to study pass by, while their parents are working hard to support their education.

Reflecting on his own experience, Lapid shared that if the DHVSU came to existence years ago, he might have been able to finish college. Due to hardships his family faced at that time, the solon revealed he was only able to finish high school.

He also emphasized that students should take advantage of the time their parents are putting into their education.

In Filipino, the senator from Pampanga prodded learners in attendance that they should maximize opportunities presented by their parents being able to send them to school, and that it’s a must to learn something every day.

Dr. Enrique Baking, who is DHVSU’s president, along with the university’s students and local government officials from Apalit, expressed their appreciation to Lapid and Okada Foundation Inc.

Meanwhile, the latter’s president James Lorenzana added that the academic building is the first such that they have funded, as the foundation allocated a budget of P50 million for its construction.