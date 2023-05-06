KonsultaMD, Kiana Valenciano launch song to raise mental health awareness

Telemedicine service leader KonsultaMD has teamed up with some of the country’s hottest artists Kiana Valenciano, DJ Nix Damn P, and Curtismith to raise mental health awareness through music.

KonsultaMD launched the song “I Want To Be Here,” cowritten by Kiana and her friend Nieman in Los Angeles, as a powerful reminder that nobody is alone in facing struggles and that help is always available.

The collaboration is a continuation of KonsultaMD’s mental health awareness campaign, which started with the successful Be Kind To Your Mind concert in 2021.

KonsultaMD is determined to make an even bigger impact this year, and found the perfect match with Kiana as they share the same goal: to educate and inform individuals about mental health and connect to people who are struggling with it. “We believe that mental health is just as important as physical health. We are proud to work with such talented and dedicated artists committed to making a difference. Together, we can break the stigma and raise awareness on mental health through the power of music,” said Cholo Tagaysay, CEO of KonsultaMD.

With video and chat options for mental health consultations, KonsultaMD is making it easier than ever to access mental health support. And now, with the release of “I Want To Be Here,” the brand hopes to reach even more people with its message of hope and support.

Meanwhile, as an advocate of mental health awareness, Valenciano is more than happy to be working on this project, sharing that it was something she wished was already around when she was growing up.

“I Want To Be Here” can be streamed on Spotify and other music streaming platforms. Watch the official music video on bit.ly/3HHwdI3 or bit.ly/3nx0IJV.

KonsultaMD encourages everyone to stream the song and share it with their friends and family to help raise awareness for mental health. Anyone struggling with mental health may reach out to KonsultaMD by visiting www.konsulta.md or downloading the app on the App Store or Google Play.