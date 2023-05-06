Hotel101 Global participates in 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit

Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd. (“Hotel101 Global”) participates in the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit held May 1 to 4, 2023 in Washington D.C.

SelectUSA is the U.S. government program led by the U.S. Department of Commerce that focuses on facilitating business investment into the United States. The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the top event in the United States for Foreign Direct Investment promotion, connecting investors and companies planning to expand in the U.S. to the government agencies of 50 States.

“We are delighted to be part of the Philippine delegation to the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit as the connections we have made this week have enabled us to significantly accelerate our process in selecting which of the ten states in the U.S. we should expand to first as well as giving us a direct line to the investment groups of the 50 U.S. states,” said Hotel101 Global CEO Hannah Yulo-Luccini.

“Joining the Select USA Investment Summit made our plan to expand in the U.S. market far more efficient and effective and it gave us more overall confidence in growing Hotel101 in the USA,” said DoubleDragon/Hotel101 Global Chairman Edgar “Injap” Sia II.

“We are excited to have Hotel101 Global join the Philippine Delegation to the 2023 SelectUSA Investment Summit. The company will play an important role in the very important business of expanding the U.S.Philippines commercial, investment, trade and economic relationship,” said Paul Taylor, the Commercial Counselor at the U.S. embassy in Manila.