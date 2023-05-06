First Philippine Holdings Corporation issues Notice and Agenda of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

SM Prime Holdings prices yield on ₧35B fixed bonds
SHOPPING mall operator SM Prime Holdings Inc. on Thursday said it has set the interest rates on its P35 billion in peso-denominated fixed rate bonds.
SHOPPING mall operator SM Prime Holdings Inc. on Thursday said it has set the interest rates on its P35 billion in peso-denominated fixed rate bonds.
THE Coca-Cola Co. and American spirits and wine conglomerate Brown-Forman Corp. have launched locally the new Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola alcoholic ready-to-drink (aRTD) cocktail, which is expected to gain at least 10-percent growth in terms of sales revenue.
Ayala Corp. on Thursday has priced the re-issuance of its preferred shares at the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE), which it hopes to raise some P20 billion in fresh funds.
Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. on Thursday said Fresh Depot Inc. has launched its second pilot cold storage site in Nueva Vizcaya Agricultural Terminal, one of the country’s biggest trading centers located in the Cagayan Valley region.