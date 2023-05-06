Fastest for five

WHEN the Covid-19 pandemic forced us to stay and do everything from our homes, it also accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and transformed the way businesses operate. As more people started working from home and businesses shifted to online channels, there also has been a significant increase in demand for faster Internet speeds and more reliable connectivity, pushing telcos to invest more in upgrading their Internet infrastructure and adopt new technologies to support remote work and online operations.

PLDT has consistently dominated the Ookla Speedtest Awards for five consecutive years as a result of the telco giant’s aggressive network expansion and drive to lift the quality of customer experience. In 2018, PLDT’s speed score was just 18.07, which increased to 23.81 in 2019. In 2021, the company’s speed score jumped to 61.89, and in 2022, it soared to 86.52. These remarkable achievements led to a rare five-time win for PLDT at the Ookla Speedtest Awards 2022.

Ookla, the trusted global benchmarking company, said it is both a first for PLDT, and for the Philippines, affirming the telco’s dominance and consistent performance in delivering the country’s fastest Internet speeds for the fifth consecutive year.

The Philippines’s rank in the Ookla Speedtest Global Index has risen one notch to fourth place, following closely behind Malaysia and besting Vietnam and other peers in Southeast Asia. Singapore remains on top of the rankings with downloads speeds of 234.55Mbps, followed by Thailand with 201.81Mbps, and Malaysia with 92.69Mbps.

A MOST COVETED AWARD

PLDT is the only telco in the Philippines that has ever achieved a five-peat for the highest award from Ookla. According to Ookla, only a handful of Internet service providers have won the prestigious award for five consecutive years worldwide. In Southeast Asia, only PLDT as the leading telco in the Philippines has this honor, alongside Singapore’s ViewQWest.

Ookla chief technology officer Luke Deryckx affirms PLDT’s superior network performance for the past five years. He says, “With over 18 million consumer-initiated tests taken daily and billions of data points gathered, the Ookla data paints a clear picture of the performance, quality and availability of virtually every network in the world. We are especially happy for all Filipinos, who now have access to better and faster Internet connectivity through PLDT.”

With the consistent wins at the Ookla Speedtest Awards, PLDT also clocked the top speeds in major areas in the Philippines and bested all other major telco providers in 2022 including Pasig City, Cagayan de Oro, Baguio City, among others.

All these achievements are powered by PLDT’s widest fiber network in the country which now spans 1.1 million kilometers, extending its reach to 17.2 million homes passed, in 68 percent of the country’s cities and municipalities.

The telco has been supporting the country’s digitalization by bringing the benefits of connectivity and other digital services to more areas in the Philippines. In 2022, PLDT recorded a total of 6.08 million fiber-powered ports, covering around 17,700 barangays across the country.

PLDT president and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio stressed PLDT’s commitment to help build and empower the nation by setting the bar high in providing world-class digital services for Filipinos. “For the past five years, PLDT has made big strides to elevate our customers’ experience by delivering the best fixed network services. We intend to keep this momentum, and to go above and beyond in ensuring that our customers get the best digital experience wherever they need it—at home, school, or the office.”

APP PICKINGS

WHEN I was a kid, one of my favorite chores was accompanying my mom to the grocery. She would split her shopping list with me to save time and I’d always have “fun” items like chips, chocolates, juice drinks, and I’d make sure to add a few extras for me as a reward. It actually taught me a lot about budgeting and choosing the right products for us. Well, PICK.A.ROO, the homegrown shopping app, lets your kid enjoy a similar fun experience with its first-ever Kiddie Shopper Summer Program.

Making its debut in select Landmark Supermarkets this May, PICK.A.ROO’s Kiddie Shopper Summer Program allows children ages 4 to 8 to become a PICK.A.ROO Shopper for a day, picking out orders from PICK.A.ROO users and checking them out while being guided and assisted by a PICK.A.ROO Shopper on-duty. Kids who sign up for the program will receive a Shopper Kit containing a shirt, apron, cap and bag, all of which they can wear during the activity.

“Traditionally, summer is when parents enroll their children in special classes and programs to help them develop new skills and hone their talents while picking up important values along the way. Through our Kiddie Shopper Summer Program, we are giving parents an avenue to let their kids undergo a ‘summer on-the-job training’ by being a PICK.A.ROO Shopper. We want kids to have fun while also appreciating the hard work our shoppers put into their jobs, and perhaps even learn the values of hard work, teamwork, discipline, responsibility and friendship,” Eric Bataga, chief executive officer of PICK.A.ROO, says.

Parents interested in enrolling their kids into the Kiddie Shopper Summer Program can get the sign-up links from emails and social media posts from PICK.A.ROO’s official pages. There is no sign-up fee as parents and guardians need only to order via PICK.A.ROO on the day of their respective child’s schedule. Schedules for the Kiddie Shopper Summer Program are on May 6, 13, and 20, 2023 in Landmark Bonifacio Global City, Trinoma, and Alabang. Sessions run for one hour per batch of about five kids, with the first one starting at 9 am.

This summer also marks the official launch of PICK.A.ROO’s Pick-Up feature. Using the app, this feature lets users order from the shops, groceries, and restaurants available on PICK.A.ROO, pay for their orders via credit card, and collect them at their chosen time. The feature offers an easy way for parents who are out with their family during weekends, for example, to order groceries and pick them up on the way home so they can enjoy more time with their loved ones. Last year, PICK.A.ROO rolled out its exclusive Mall-in-One feature, which lets users order from multiple stores in one mall, and then pay and check out everything in a single transaction. It is exactly like how mall shopping is usually done but without traffic jams, unnecessary detours and unplanned spending. n