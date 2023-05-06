DICT pushes for cloud computing toward better governance

TO achieve better governance, the Philippines needs to go to the cloud to be able to deliver quality services to Filipinos. Maria Victoria Castro, director, National ICT Planning Policy and Standards Bureau, Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), stressed this during her talk in the recently concluded First Philippine CTO Summit: Cloud 4.0 in Makati City,

Being the lead organization in the government’s digitalization drive, Castro said the DICT is pushing the implementation of Government Cloud (GovCloud), a public service cloud infrastructure for use by government agencies. GovCloud is a hybrid deployment of on-premise resources controlled and provisioned by DICT as well as resources from accredited Cloud Service Providers (CSPs).

“GovCloud will provide cloud infrastructure access to government agencies and will continue to support government agencies efforts to adopt cloud solutions according to their requirements. Moreover, the new version of GovCloud shall be composed of the on-premise resources from the DICT and the accredited cloud service providers,” Castro said. She said the government will achieve the following benefits from the use of cloud technology such as inter-agency collaboration for greater efficiency and better citizen online services; operational continuity and business recovery; faster deployment of services; greater budget control and decreased spending on legacy structure.

GovCloud will cover all executive departments, bureaus, offices, agencies, instrumentalities of the national government, government-owned and controlled corporations and subsidies, state universities and colleges, and local government units.

Right now, she said the DICT is pursuing a Cloud First Policy by considering cloud computing solutions as a primary part of their infrastructure planning and procurement.

As a robust computing platform, Castro named the five essential characteristics of cloud computing. These are on-demand self service, broad network access, resource pooling, rapid elasticity and measured service.

According to Castro, another outstanding feature of cloud computing is that it will reduce the cost (acquisition and operation) of government ICT systems by eliminating duplication hardware and systems, and fragmentation of data bases. By using cloud computing technology, Castro said the government can strengthen its data sovereignty, data residency and data ownership. Data sovereignty refers to the “data created, collected, organized, modified, retrieved, used, consolidated, sourced from, or owned by the Philippine government.“ Data residency is government data stored in the cloud without residency restrictions. In data ownership, the Philippine government, its agencies and instrumentalities shall retain full control and ownership of their data.

In terms of securing the cloud, Castro said the DICT shall ensure that the risks and vulnerabilities associated with the data stored or processed using their chosen cloud deployment are adequately and effectively addressed through appropriate controls and security protocols.

She said the DICT will monitor the standards in compliance with the current local and international security standards for their industry, and all Philippine relevant laws.

“The DICT will also develop a security framework applying a risk management approach,” she said.