Consider vlogging as a career with Mapúa’s Digital Journalism course

A VLOGGER, blogger, or amateur content creator thinking of leveling up skills in online journalism might want to consider Mapúa’s Digital Journalism curriculum.

The three-year program offered by the School of Media Studies empowers students to become highly competent in delivering truthful and reliable news and information through new media platforms.

Enrollees of Digital Journalism are taught the discipline of print, broadcast and online news writing, but applied using current digital-communication process and technology. The course allows budding digital journalists to produce and disseminate credible, in-depth accounts that are highly visual, which is the accepted norm in today’s online space.

“This journalism program has transformed into a more visual medium. It touches the lives of people at homes and work places because of the use of digital means in sending out journalistic content with visual representations or images,” said Dean Benigno Agapito Jr. of the School of Media Studies.

Ensuring students develop the skills to create relevant journalistic content, they are extensively taught research and data-gathering like note-taking, audio and video recording, interviews, documentary study, and observations. The training combines comprehensive lessons on the latest digital-production techniques and technology through laboratory or production experience, reporting, and news-coverage training.

“Our program equips learners with journalistic standards and specialized skills in delivering news and information using various formats and platforms, specifically new media and digital technology. It also educates them to practice professional and ethical standards of journalism, which is vital in the democratic delivery of information,” added Agapito.

This high regard for journalistic standards and ethics allows students to hone their abilities in selecting and reporting stories about events, incidents, issues and developments that genuinely concern and affect people. It then enables them to connect these news stories to their community’s sociocultural and economic contexts using relevant and valid data gathered from reliable sources.

The Digital Journalism program’s rigorous training provides students with valuable knowledge for on-the-job scenarios such as producing digital newspapers; journals, magazines and other similar publications; economic, industrial and business online reporting; photojournalism, graphic journalism and graphic journalism-publication design; as well as electronic and web publishing.

Graduates of the course can establish a career as an online journalist or a newspaper and a magazine journalist such as a writer, columnist, editor or publisher. They can also work into becoming visual journalists, broadcast practitioners, investigative journalists in the government or development sector, a copywriter, corporate communications practitioner, or educator.

The program opens numerous doors of opportunities to those who want to excel in the field and make a mark in their communities. To learn more, visit www.mapua.edu.ph.