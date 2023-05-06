Bayanihan’s Sayaw Workshop set to start on May 22

byBMPlus
May 6, 2023
1 minute read
Sayaw Workshop 2023, a two-week intensive dance and music workshop to be presented by PWU C-CAMS in collaboration with the Bayanihan Folk Arts Foundation, Inc. is set to begin on May 22, 2023.

The workshop is open to children, teens, and adult dance enthusiasts. Workshop participants will learn the dance and music of Bayanihan, the National Dance Company. For this year’s workshop, a new module for rondalla and music enthusiasts will be introduced.

Schedule of workshop is 9-11 am for children; 9 am – 3 pm for teens as well as for adult participants; and 9 am-12:00 noon for musicians.

The workshop will run until June 3 with a culminating show at 3 pm at the historic Metropolitan Theater in Manila.

 “When you dance, you can enjoy the luxury of being you.” This quote from renowned novelist and lyricist Paulo Coelho is an inspiration for dance enthusiasts to have fun and spend summer and school breaks learning the performing arts with the world-famous Bayanihan.

For inquiries and to enroll, please contact mobile nos. 09225551534 or 09178714429; email: bayanihandance@gmail.com or follow Bayanihan @bayanihannationaldanceco.

