Vin Diesel vs. Jason Momoa in ‘Fast X’

The Fast and The Furious franchise has been a global sensation for more than two decades, with each new film generating anticipation among fans. The franchise has evolved from street racing to heists and espionage, all while maintaining the central themes of fast cars, thrilling action, and family.

With “Fast X,” fans can expect all these elements and more, in the beginning of the franchise’s epic final chapters. Helmed by Louis Leterrier, who is best known for his impressive action filmmaking, from The Transporter to The Incredible Hulk, “Fast X” stars returning cast members Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, and Scott Eastwood with Oscar® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® winner Charlize Theron. The film also features an extraordinary new cast including Jason Momoa, Oscar® winner Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and legendary Oscar® winner Rita Moreno.

Since the Fast franchise began, Dom Toretto has been fiercely protective of his loved ones and is willing to do anything to keep them safe. Time and again, he puts his own life on the line to protect the family he’s created. This time around in “Fast X” though, he has more responsibility on his shoulders—most importantly, his now 8-year-old son, Little Brian (Leo Abelo Perry). This time around, Dom and his crew have yet to face an adversary quite like Dante (Momoa). “Dom has met his match,” director Louis Leterrier says. “Dante is fluid—he’s a snake. Not only has Dante analyzed Dom for twenty years, but he’s learned from Dom and is completely unpredictable.”

Dante, portrayed by Jason Momoa, is the son of the crime lord Hernan Reyes, whose final confrontation on a bridge with the crew in Fast Five sealed his fate. Now, Dante is out for revenge. “What you didn’t see in Fast Five, and what we see at the beginning of Fast X, is that Hernan had a son, Dante, who was knocked off that bridge and went into the ocean,” producer Jeff Kirschenbaum says. “Dante was dead for two minutes and came back to avenge his family. He’s studied Dom, and he’s ready to unravel everything that’s important to him. He’s taking Dom’s reputation, fracturing his family, and framing the entire team.”

Momoa was excited to infuse his own flare into the portrayal of Dante. “I hadn’t played a villain in about 10 years, and the opportunity to have that role in this franchise meant so much to me,” Momoa says. “I was excited to inject a fresh and entertaining element to the character, and it was fun to figure out his specific balance of playfulness and psychopathy. Dom doesn’t understand how tricky and sly Dante is, and how Dante has duped him into his web.”

Star and producer Vin Diesel says. “When we made the first movie, we filmed it in L.A. and it was a regional story. We never anticipated its global implications or appeal. We certainly didn’t anticipate that we would travel all over the world and take the theme of family around it.”

A Universal Pictures International presentation, “Fast X” will drive into local cinemas nationwide starting May 17.

