The sinking of Bohol during the fiesta month of May

IT is a known fact that Filipinos take their festivals and fiestas seriously as part and parcel of our culture.

Fiesta to honor patron saints day or other religious occasions is a telltale sign of the influence of Spaniards in the Philippines as a Catholic country.

Fiesta means “feast” from the Latin word “festus” meaning “festive, joyful, or merry.”

The roots of Philippine fiestas go back even further than Spanish colonial rule.

Pre-Hispanic Filipinos had their own set of cultures and traditions, including worshipping many gods or anitos. They made regular ritual offerings to placate the gods.

When Spanish missionaries came to the Philippines in the 1500s, they discovered that the fiesta was a helpful tool to help teach Filipinos the Roman Catholic faith and its saints, as indigenous Filipinos already had a sense of patronage of a deity for their mostly pagan practices and rituals.

The fiesta or feast commemorates a particular saint, and towns and cities have historically adopted one saint as their patron for one reason or another in place of the pagan gods they were used to honoring.

Others commemorate certain important events in the history of the country like the passage of the seasons.

The fiesta is celebrated as a thanksgiving for blessings bestowed upon the people, the livelihood and life of the town.

In some areas, the feast day of a saint is not only celebrated as an event, but the saint’s name is adopted as the name of the town itself.

In Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere. Chapter 26 to 30 depicted the town’s festival in honor of its patron saint, San Diego de Alcala, whose feast day is the 11th of November.

On the eve of the fiesta, hundreds of visitors arrived from nearby towns, and there were laughter, music, exploding bombs, feasting, and moro-moro. The music was furnished by five brass bands (including the famous Pagsanjan Band owned by the escribano Miguel Guevara) and three orchestras.

The narrator points out the many ways in which the townspeople, including Father Dámaso, use the celebration as an excuse for vice (i.e., gambling and cockfighting).

“It is the eve of the fiesta, and the town is filled with music, gaiety and bright ornaments. Dining rooms spill over with rich and fancy dishes,” as narrated in Chapter 26.

Every town and city in the Philippines has a fiesta of its own; an excuse for locals to share their best food and their most potent potables with adventurous outsiders.

Each festival has a unique theme, which defines the flavor of the festival through a set of activities, such as religious processions, live brass bands, street dancing or parade of dancers in colorful costumes and props, high masses, sports fest, beauty pageants, cultural shows and performances.

It is jokingly said Bohol is “sinking” in May because the population of the island during this month is multiplied twice, thrice, or even four times.

Known as a reverse exodus or “balikbarrios,” once the first of May strikes, people from abroad, from Manila, and even nearby provinces begin flocking back to their small barrios of Bohol.

It was fiesta time May 1996 when I first visited my family’s hometown in Matabao, Tubigon in Bohol.

Date of fiestas in Bohol vary from town to town, yet most of the feast days fall on the month of May, earning it the name the “Fiesta Month.”

Characterized by an abundance of food and merriment, not a single day will pass without a fiesta somewhere on the island.

Visitors can enjoy the month-long revelry by hopping from town to town and to the barangays, participate in events and watch fireworks.

It is the time of the year when old folks seem to have mastered the art of putting out most of their earnings for the year.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa Ginoo kay sa panahon sa pista nagkakita ang tanan mga kaigsoonan ug kaparentehan (We are grateful to God because at the time of the fiesta, all our brothers and relatives will be here),” elders will say in the Visayan language, meaning that they are thankful to God that close family ties remain in the island of Bohol as each town still has its way of attracting people to go home to celebrate the fiesta season.

Joining the procession in honor of the barrio’s patron saint means to fulfill their promise of thanking him for bringing them back to where they really came from.

For three consecutive nights, the plaza is usually converted into an entertainment area primarily aimed to raise funds for development projects.

Fiesta proper is a whole day of house-hopping for eating, drinking, and dancing in every residence as rice cakes, kinilaw na pusit and fish, ube and many local delicacies are laid on the table.

Every home becomes an “open house” for everyone, as there is no need for an invitation. One can just grab his plate and join the guests.

A day after the celebration, the balikbarrios normally proceed to explore the more exciting side of Bohol.

