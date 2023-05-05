Sta. Lucia Land feted as ‘Leading Real Estate Company’ in PHL

It was a fitting recognition of the passion, industry mastery, and resiliency shown by this trusted property developer.

Sta. Lucia Land Inc., the publicly listed arm of the Sta. Lucia Group was awarded with two seals of excellence as the “Leading Developer of Residential Communities Philippines” and the “Leading Real Estate Company Philippines” in the recently concluded 2023 World Business Outlook Awards, which commended the company’s exceptional performance in creating master-planned communities across the country.

Sta. Lucia’s strategic-thinking management has helped the company become one of the

leading property developers in the country.

The prestigious awards recognized industry mastery, leadership talents, industry value or net worth, impeccable strategies for success, and potential on an international forum. It was hosted by the World Business Outlook, a Singapore-based business magazine that aims to provide business insights and information through its connections in the industry.

“This recognition is proof that we remain faithful to our mission of building and developing quality projects that would not only uplift lives but also help in nation building. By continuously tapping new growth centers and fueling the fringe areas, we know that we are making an impact on our society,” said Sta. Lucia Land President Exequiel Robles.

“Awards like these inspire us to further develop and deliver projects that people will continue to benefit from. That’s why we are truly grateful for such recognitions as these validate our belief that we are indeed doing the right things for the country,” Mr. Robles added.

Sta. Lucia Land and the entire Sta. Lucia Group showcase an impressive portfolio of residential projects ranging from lots, farm lots, resort-themed communities, hotels, townhouses, lakeside and world-class golf communities, retail areas, office spaces and condotels, which give Filipinos limitless choices when it comes to finding the right investment for them.

Sta. Lucia recognizes its hard-working employees as vital in achieving its goal of creating

masterplanned communities across the country.

But what makes Sta. Lucia truly stand out is its pioneering efforts to infuse capital and development in the fringe areas. As a catalyst for growth, it continues to bring its expertise outside the capital region and established central business districts, thus helping create new urban centers.

And by doing so, Sta. Lucia Land does not only provide residents with beautiful landmark developments they can proudly call home, but also gives the host communities new opportunities for business and employment, thus helping fuel economic activities in the area.

“We have survived many challenges in the past five decades and that is because of our resolve to always do things better and to put the welfare of the people first. There is no stopping us from serving the people and providing them developments they truly deserve. Again, we would like to thank the following people behind this recent recognition: our hard working employees, loyal customers, strategic-thinking management and supportive partners. Rest assured that we will continue to empower the Filipino people,” Mr. Robles concluded.