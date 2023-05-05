SM Prime Holdings prices yield on ₧35B fixed bonds

SHOPPING mall operator SM Prime Holdings Inc. on Thursday said it has set the interest rates on its P35 billion in peso-denominated fixed rate bonds.

The company said its “Series S” paper will have a yield of 6.2069 percent due on 2025, or at 2.5 years; its “Series T” at 6.2151 percent due on 2027, or 4 years; and, its “Series U” at 6.3275 percent due on 2029, or 6 years.

The company issued an aggregate principal amount of P250 billion and an oversubscription option of an additional P10 billion.

“The fifth tranche of SM Prime’s P100 billion debt securities program will be used in pursuance of our expansion plans that will provide the company a stronger foothold in the key areas of the country. SM Prime remains committed in delivering sustainable developments across the Philippine that aims to provide improvement in the lives of many Filipinos,” SM Prime CFO John Nai Peng C. Ong said.

The proposed issuance is under the company’s P100 billion shelf registration of fixed rates bonds approved by Securities and Exchange Commission on February 12, 2020.

The offer period of the Bonds will take place from May 8 to 12.

SM Prime’s Series S, T, and U Bonds will be made available to investors through joint issue managers BDO Capital and Investment Corp. and China Bank Capital Corp., which are also joint bookrunners and joint lead underwriters together with BPI Capital Corp., EastWest Banking Corp., First Metro Investment Corp., RCBC Capital Corp. and SB Capital Investment Corp.

These retail bonds are set to be issued on May 23.

Similar to its previous bond issues, the series “S,” “T” and “U” have been rated “PRS Aaa” by the Philippine Rating Services Corp. A “PRS Aaa” rating is the highest rating assigned by PhilRatings, denoting that such obligations are of the highest quality with minimal credit risk and the issuing company ‘s capacity to meet its financial commitment on the obligations is extremely strong.