Silver from chess comes Saturday

byBusinessMirror
May 5, 2023
1 minute read
PHNOM PENH—Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna and Woman International Master Shania Mae Mendoza will officially clinch silver medal in ouk chaktrang (Cambodian chess) women’s doubles 60-minute of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games at the Royal University on Saturday.

The Filipina tandem was already assured of a runner-up finish last Tuesday by virtue of a 4-1 record with 4.0 points, a full point behind would-be champion Vietnam, which handed them their only loss in the tournament.

Third-running Myanmar, with 3.0 points behind a 3-2 win-loss slate, can tie the Philippines on Saturday, but the 25-year-old Frayna and the 25-year-old Mendoza, who are backed here by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee, can still clinch the silver by virtue of the winner-over-the-other rule.

