SAFC launches #IamGREENHERO program

SAFC joined the local government of Pasig in a citywide tree-planting activity to commemorate Earth Day on April 22, 2023, with the theme “Invest in Our Planet.”

In addition to showing its support for the city government’s sustainability and environmental conservation efforts, SAFC’s participation in the tree-planting event heralds the beginning of its #IamGREENHERO campaign. Green Hero, a program within SAFC HEROES, the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, is dedicated to fostering environmental consciousness and employee volunteerism for green initiatives.

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, City Councilor and Chairperson of the Committee on Environmental Protection and Human Ecology Kiko Rustia, and City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) Chief Allendri Angeles were all present for the activity. The tree-planting exercise sought to support reforestation efforts while also helping to mitigate the effects of global warming and other calamities by repopulating trees and increasing green spaces in Pasig.

Several SAFC representatives participated in the tree planting at the Maybunga Rainforest Park in Barangay Maybunga. The city’s Parian Creek in the Poblacion Area, Ortigas Avenue Extension in Barangay Ugong, and Eastbank Road in Barangay Sta. Lucia are among the other locations where trees have been planted, summing up to a total of 3000 trees. Members of the Office of the City Mayor, CENRO, Solid Waste Management Office (SWMO), personnel from the Maybunga Rainforest Park, and representatives from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Pasig (PLP) were also present.

SAFC’s participation in the tree-planting activity is just one example of how the company is taking action toward a sustainable future. In a statement, SAFC President and Managing Director Joel C. Cruz shared his excitement about the event and the importance of the Green Hero initiative.

“As a financial institution, we understand our role in creating a healthier, more sustainable world for future generations. Through Green Hero, SAFC provides its employees with a platform to become environmental advocates and participate in projects that benefit their communities. Now more than ever, organizations must step up and join in the fight against climate change by actively participating in causes that make a real difference, and this tree planting is a great place to start,” Cruz said.

The event was a testament to the power of collaboration between the government and the private sector in addressing environmental concerns. SAFC’s participation in the event demonstrated its commitment to positively impacting the environment and the community. By joining green initiatives like the Pasig City government’s tree-planting activity, SAFC, through its Green Hero campaign, hopes to encourage more individuals and organizations to advocate for the environment.

In addition to promoting environmental awareness, SAFC’s Green Hero initiative implements the 5S system in the workplace to create a more structured, effective, and sustainable working environment. Recently, SAFC awarded its top four departments that demonstrated dedication and hard work in implementing the 5S concept through its workplace contest, The Great 5S Showdown.