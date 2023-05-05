RSA-Coseteng tie-up; new Lexus Showroom

IN spite of his busy schedule as one of the nation’s top entrepreneurs, Ramon S. Ang (RSA) has taken time to rekindle his love affair with motorsports by adopting a fast-rising star in karter Eduardo Coseteng.

Through his RSA Motors, the sole distributor of BMWs in the Philippines, Ang has inked a partnership with Coseteng to further amplify BMW’s presence in the world of car racing. Despite being only 19, Coseteng is set to take part in the 2023 Team Motopark GT racing season under the banner of Schubert Motorsport.

Here is the exclusive report of Ma. Luisa “Louie” Curitana-Pedralvez on the historic RSA-Coseteng tieup.

“Coseteng ventured into competitive kart-racing at a young age. His natural talent and enthusiasm for the sport soon brought him all over Europe and other parts of the world to set several notable achievements, including an unbeaten record in the Macau Karting Grand Prix in 2019 and a Vice Championship at the IAME SEA Series 2017.

“He secured his inaugural race win in October 2022 at the ROKiT F4 British Championship. Prior to this accomplishment, he had already competed in the motorsport series for two seasons. During his earlier stints, he achieved one pole position, one podium finish, and three fastest laps. In his latest triumph, he not only displayed his racing skills, but also demonstrated his unique ability to elevate the status of the Philippines on the world stage.

“In May 2023, the pre-season testing for the 2023 racing season will kick off in anticipation of the first race, which is set on June 9-11, 2023, at the Hockenheimring in Germany, where Coseteng will use a BMW M4 GT3 for all legs of the competition.

“The GT3 variant is rooted in the most recent iteration of BMW M4, illustrating how BMW M GmbH synchronizes road car and race car advancements. The GT3 race car inherits recognizable features and design from the M4 production model, which are optimized to enhance performance and efficiency. The M4 GT3’s combination of reliability, cost efficiency, and ease of maintenance, along with its exceptional attributes, can aid Coseteng in winning races during the upcoming season.

“‘The timing of Eduardo Coseteng’s collaboration with RSA Motors couldn’t have been more perfect, as more Filipinos are developing a strong interest in motorsports. BMW is delighted to foster the passion for this thrilling sport and help grow its fan base,’” said RSA Motors General Manager Simeon Policarpio.

“BMW race cars, teams, and drivers have made an enduring mark on the world of motorsport since 1972, logging wins on the professional circuit and inspiring new generations to take the wheel with BMW M Motorsport vehicles.”

Bigger Lexus Showroom

A bigger and more luxurious Lexus Showroom will rise soon in Taguig’s Bonifacio Global City.

“Anticipating the needs of guests is a hallmark of Lexus,” said Lexus spokesperson Jade B. Sison. “This unique form of Japanese hospitality is known as ‘omotenashi’—and it was first embodied in the current Lexus Manila Showroom located at 34th street at BGC.”

When it opened in 2009, the establishment was meant to deliver the finest luxury experience in the Philippines. That will be further amplified when the massively upgraded Lexus Manila showroom is erected at 8th Avenue, Grand Central Park, BGC Taguig,

The showroom’s design follows the Lexus L-Finesse concept infused at Mitsukoshi BGC that opened early this year. The design is distinctly Japanese: formal and minimalist with horizontal and clean lines. This straightforward approach evokes beauty and simplicity.

Present during the ground-breaking ceremony were Alvin Ty, vice president of Federal Land; Kazuhiro Nomura, Mitsui PHL general manager and country chairman; Atsuhiro Okamato, Lexus PHL president; Vince Socco, Lexus Manila vice chairman; Raymond Rodriguez, Lexus Manila president; Dr. David Go, Lexus PHL vice chairman; Theresa Esquivel, ASEC president; and, Stephen Comia, Federal Land senior vice president.

Visit the Lexus Remote page at https://fal.cn/3eSWW for more details.

PEE STOP Honda invites everyone to the Auto Focus Summer Test Drive Festival, Ray Butch “Elvis” Gamboa’s enduring brainchild, happening on May 4-7 at the MOA Grounds in Pasay City from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.