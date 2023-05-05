PMFTC moves to e-vehicles to reduce carbon footprint

Expanding on its vision to deliver a smoke-free future, PMFTC Inc., the country’s leading tobacco company, has begun deploying 10 electric vehicles (EVs) for its service fleet in a pilot program that covers the company’s Pasig, Marikina and Rizal areas of operations.

“Our journey of transformation is naturally linked to our Sustainable Fleet initiative. Just as our ambition is to replace cigarettes with better alternatives as quickly as possible, we have a responsibility to have a net positive impact on society by reducing the environmental impact of our products, operations, and value chain. This is our commitment to become a major part of the Philippines’s shift towards electro-mobility,” said PMFTC President Denis Gorkun.

The EV launch is in line with Mother Company Philip Morris International’s (PMI) low-carbon transition plan that aims to achieve carbon neutrality of direct operations by 2025 and net-zero emissions of its value-chain by 2040.

PMFTC is among the first PMI affiliates to shift towards using EVs, and is also the first company in the Philippines to deploy fully electric vehicles for its salesmen.

PMFTC’s EV fleet will consist of 10 BYD T3 Mini Vans, which are 100 percent electric logistics vehicles with a range of 250 kilometers, with each vehicle having a carrying capacity of up to 700 kilos in load. The vehicles will be supported by BYD’s NCR-based service center.

In minimizing its fleet’s dependence on fossil fuels, the EVs are expected to reduce carbon emissions by 84,954 kilogram per year.

“Reducing consumption to cut greenhouse gas emissions, minimizing fossil fuel use and prioritizing nature-based solutions is us doing our part to make sure our employees, customers, and stakeholders to improve sustainability,” Gorkun added.

PMFTC targets to deploy another 10 EV units before the year ends.

In addition, the company plans to enhance its telematics technologies to promote eco-driving behaviors and improve safety, efficiency and productivity among its fleet drivers.