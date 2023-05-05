PLDT paid nearly half of capex overrun

PLDT Inc. has so far paid as much as P14 billion of its reported P33-billion capital expenditures (capex) overrun, which, officials claim, is an issue that has been “largely resolved.”

Danny Y. Yu, the company’s group controller, said as of the first quarter of 2023, PLDT has paid somewhere between P11 billion and P14 billion of the capex overspend.

“Once these are delivered and accepted by us, then we have to book their assets. The payment is recorded in another asset account; but once these are delivered and accepted, then it becomes part of the fixed asset,” he said.

In December, PLDT initially reported incurring a P48-billion budget overrun, which was uncovered through forensic investigations on its network investments.

The amount was reduced to P33 billion after PLDT executed a settlement and mutual release program that cuts its outstanding purchase orders from vendors.

“We’ve learned a lot from the audit…a lot of programs and processes and really systems have to be in place and we’re putting the controls in strict procurement process and monitoring of approvals,” PLDT President Alfredo Panlilo said.

PLDT Chairman Manuel Pangilinan noted that the capex overrun issue has “largely been resolved.”

“It is time in 2023 for PLDT to face forward, and move on. We should now channel our energies towards keeping the PLDT Group well-positioned for growth amidst this challenging macro-economic environment,” he said.

Earlier, Pangilinan said he expects that the capex overspend will continue to have an effect on the 2023 full-year results of PLDT.

In the first quarter of 2023, PLDT’s net income was flattish at P9.01 billion, while its total revenues grew by 5 percent to P52.36 billion from P49.83 billion.

The company was able to reduce its expenses by 5 percent to P39.70 billion from P41.69 billion the year prior.

Telco core income—which strips off the impact of asset sales and Voyager Innovations—reached P8.6 billion, up 5 percent from the same period last year, mainly due to higher earnings and lower depreciation.

Nonetheless, PLDT’s “internal” target telco core income guidance stands at P33.8 billion, almost the similar amount that it booked in 2022.

“The budget that we have approved was P33.8 billion, it’s really a clean-up year because a lot of things have been happening…It’s a work in progress. Internally, we’re looking at P33.8 billion,” Panlilio said.