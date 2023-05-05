Megaworld Hotels and Resorts leaders forge strong ties with Lapu-Lapu Mayor to boost Tourism development

Lapu Lapu City – Megaworld Hotels and Resorts- the largest homegrown Filipino Hospitality Chain in the Philippines, paid a courtesy visit to Lapu Lapu City Mayor Junard Ahong Chan earlier today to discuss their upcoming projects and show support for the city’s development initiatives. During the meeting, Mayor Chan shared his vision for the city’s future and the various projects he has planned to bring about positive change in the community.

As a key partner of the city, Megaworld Hotel and Resorts expressed its full support for Mayor Chan’s efforts and pledged to work closely with the local government to help achieve these goals. In particular, the company expressed its commitment to Savoy Hotel Mactan, which is nominated as Best Airport Hotel in International Travel Awards 2023.

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts has a strong presence in Lapu Lapu City, with several projects and partnerships already underway in the area.

The courtesy visit between Megaworld Hotels and Resorts Sales Leaders and Mayor Chan concluded with both parties expressing their commitment to continued collaboration and cooperation in the months and years ahead. With their shared vision for the future of Lapu Lapu City, Megaworld and the local government are poised to bring about positive change and create a better tomorrow for all who call this vibrant community home.

