Media execs inspire youth in Bacolod, Iloilo at ‘GMA Masterclass’ series

Thru GMA Regional TV and Synergy, GMA Network brought the latest leg of the award-winning GMA Masterclass: The Icons Series to Western Visayas on May 3 and 5, featuring GMA senior vice president for corporate strategic planning and business development, and concurrent chief risk officer and head of program support Regie C. Bautista, and senior vice president for entertainment group Lilybeth G. Rasonable.

Bautista and Rasonable were at the USLS Coliseum, University of St. La Salle-Bacolod, Bacolod City, on May 3, and then at USA Auditorium, University of San Agustin, Iloilo City, on May 5. The GMA executives shared their personal experiences and professional expertise to the students and other attendees as trusted practitioners in the entertainment and media industry.

The two events marked the 28th and 29th legs of the GMA Masterclass Series after it was launched in 2018.

This year’s first two legs of GMA Masterclass: The Icons Series were held in Saint John Paul II College of Davao, Davao City on March 3 and in Notre Dame of Dadiangas University, General Santos City on March 4 and featured GMA Network chief marketing officer Lizelle G. Maralag.

“With our aim to provide another venue for discourse, GMA Masterclass: The Icons Series will continue to inspire more Filipinos to uphold our campaign for truth and education. We are very honored to have our very own executives Lilybeth G. Rasonable and Regie C. Bautista, who are equally respected in the entertainment and media industry, to share their expertise and bring inspiration to the students and other key members of the academic communities in Bacolod and Iloilo,” said first vice president and head of GMA Regional TV and Synergy, and acting head of GMA Integrated News Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

On April 29, a special GMA Masterclass was mounted in GMA Network’s Studio 5 featuring Chino Gaston from GMA Integrated News, Agatha Guidaben from GMA Integrated News Research, Audrey Domasian from Social Media, and Jeslie Del Ayre-Luza from Komisyon ng Wikang Filipino. The event was participated physically by members of GMA Integrated News and virtually from the 12 GMA regional stations in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The GMA Masterclass: The Icon Series is an initiative by GMA Regional TV and GMA Synergy. It aims to bring some of the respected icons in various fields to various places across the country to inspire and initiate discourse on various local and national issues. It has been recognized as “The Most Development Oriented TV Plug” at the Gandingan 2020: The 14th UPLB Isko’t Iska Multi-media Awards, and it took home the second Excellence Award under Communication Training and Education Category at the 18th Philippine Quill Awards.