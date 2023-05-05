‘Manufactured’ chaos at the terminal

Stella Arnaldo

OVER the years, the thought of riding a plane and traveling out of town or going abroad has become increasingly less palatable for me.

Let’s face it. While it’s a joy to explore other places and indulge in exciting adventures, just having to pack one’s luggage with a sizeable number of clothes that you may never need, then hauling yourself to the airport for the check-in, boarding and eventual departure are stressful enough.

In one of my recent trips out of town, however, I was surprised that there were no more unusually long inspections by the guardia civil of vehicles entering the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) Terminal 3. Also, there were no hellish queues outside the terminal, I was able to quickly make my way from the entrance to the airline check-in counter where I dropped off my luggage. Removing those darned X-ray machines at the entrances have kept the flow of people into the terminal moving.

(In the past, despite having two X-ray machines in most of the entrances, only one of them would actually be working, which contributed to the snaking queues outside terminal, and already irate passengers. And then there were the guards who would take a ridiculously protracted amount of time checking passenger IDs, then comparing them with the names on the tickets or boarding passes.)

I also noticed there were additional billboards with flight information showing which airlines already had already opened their check-in counters, which were already boarding passengers, which flights had already left, and so on. In the past, these info would have been loudly announced over the annoying crackling pop of the terminal’s public address system.

These were among the initial improvements made by Transportation Secretary Jimmy Bautista and his man at Naia, Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) general manager Cesar Chiong, to ease the burden of travelers leaving Manila. What a relief.

Of course, not everything has been smooth sailing at Naia. In the early hours of Labor Day, Monday, Naia-3 suffered a power outage for about 7.5 hours which affected 9,000 passengers and 247 flights, of which 48 flights of Cebu Pacific had to be cancelled. This is the second time a power outage occurred at Naia-3; last September 17, over 30 domestic and international flights were affected due to a problem with the terminal’s power substation. The outage lasted for seven hours.

Then on New Year’s Day, government’s communications, navigation, surveillance/air traffic management system (CNS/ATM), operated by the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, went offline due to an unexplained glitch. The problem affected over 65,000 passengers and over 300 flights in and out Manila.

When you have been a journalist as long as I have, one can’t help but think that all these seemingly separate events at the airport, and a few other incidents below the public’s radar, have formed a very specific pattern. In times like these, a particular quote of novelist Ian Fleming comes to mind: “Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action.” (Goldfinger)

And I believe the aim of the “enemy action” is to embarrass President Marcos Jr.’s administration with all these faux pas at the airport, leaving him with no choice but to fire Bautista and Chiong. Thing is, the detractors of the two can’t attack their characters; both have earned unsullied reputations in the private sector. Being well-respected in the industry, Bautista’s and Chiong’s appointments were welcomed by investors and business leaders as among the best and more credible made by the president. So these operators, whoever they are, have no choice but to make Bautista and Chiong look incompetent, bungling managers.

Separately, Bautista is facing a problem with the looming shortages of plastic license cards and license plates. It is the Land Transportation Office (LTO), headed by Jose Arturo Tugade, which should have anticipated the shortages and done something about them. But several news outlets have quoted Tugade laying the blame squarely at the foot of his boss, the transportation chief. The issue revolves around the bidding process, how much is involved, and what are the terms of reference for the bidding. For the sake of motorists, let’s hope these bureaucratic differences are resolved quickly and the shortages are addressed immediately.

(By the way, if the LTO chief’s name sounds familiar, it’s because he is the son of the Duterte-era DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade. And not too long ago, the younger Tugade was supposed to have been appointed as MIAA chief, replacing Chiong. Bautista stood his ground, however, and convinced President Marcos Jr. to keep Chiong at his post, and assign Tugade at the LTO instead.)

Meanwhile, on the heels of the recent power outage comes the news that Chiong had been placed on “preventive suspension” without pay by Ombudsman Samuel R. Martires for “grave abuse of authority, grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service for the reassignment of about 285 MIAA employees in a matter of less than a year…” The order was issued on April 28, 2023, in response to the complaint of “Anonymous MIAA Officials.”

In a statement, Chiong expressed confidence that the Ombudsman will side with him when he shows that the reassignments were made with the best of intentions toward improving the efficiency of airport. “The country’s main airport faces extremely difficult challenges, and we have started to implement plans and programs that aim to enhance passenger experience at our country’s main gateway. The finances of MIAA have vastly improved without any government subsidy in the short stint that I have been at its helm,” he stressed.

I am hoping the operators against Bautista and Chiong fail, and President Marcos Jr. keeps these two men for the sake of honest and good government.

Image credits: Voo Qqq on unsplash





