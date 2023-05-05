LPP mourns passing of Nueva Vizcaya Gov. Carlos Padilla

VETERAN political leader Carlos Padilla, who was elected governor after serving both in the pre- and post-Edsa legislatures, died on Friday, May 5, the League of Provinces of the Philippines (LPP) announced.

The League expressed its heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of the late governor in a statement.

“The governors have collectively and individually expressed their condolences to the Padilla family through a resolution approved by the LPP, and described his passing as having left a huge dent as an irreplaceable forebearer in their lives,” said the statement.

At the same time, the LPP conveyed its eternal gratitude to Padilla for his dedicated and committed service to the Filipino people.

“Gov. Padilla had been a paragon of public service for his dedicated and exemplary service; and remained tireless and resolute in serving his constituents without fear or favor,” the Resolution stated.

Gov. Padilla is currently serving his third and last term as provincial chief executive, having been first elected as Governor in 2016 and re-elected in 2019 and 2022.

Previously, he also served as representative of the Lone District of Nueva Vizcaya for several terms and served as Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives during the 16th Congress.

Prior to his election to the House of Representatives, he first served as mayor of the then undivided municipality of Dupax, Nueva Vizcaya.

In 1978, he was among eight assemblymen elected to represent Region II (Cagayan Valley) in the Interim Batasang Pambansa.

He represented Nueva Vizcaya in the restored Congress in 1987 and continued to serve as such for several terms and authored the landmark law Free High School Act of 1988 (RA 6655) that ensures free high school education for every Filipino, and RA 6728, providing various forms of government assistance to students and teachers in private education, among others.