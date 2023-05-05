‘Let’s bolt in’:The return of Voltes V

YOU read it right: Let us link ourselves by way of the bolts in our machines. Shouldn’t it be “volt in” as in the original phrase? Who cares? I am, like the rest of the fans of this animated TV series of yore, nitpicking. I, too, am trying to find my authorship of the story, the ownership of the show. But unlike the others, I am celebrating Voltes V, the live-action series to be aired by GMA.

The fact is Voltes V, the anime, had always affected generations of the late 1970s and well those of the 1990s. I was a young exchange student (note the self-consciousness in my tone) when Voltes V was released in 1977 in Japan. Then, anime did not yet have the global imprint it has now. But it was beginning to have its following with the early sign that the product would be so taken seriously it would become an academic subject matter, a form that would make its appearance by the 1990s in journals and serious books.

Voltes V is about a robot, the Super Electromagnetic Robot called Voltes V. And yet when one reckons with the animation and the live-action series, one does not so much focus on the machine than it does with the go-nin or five individuals who bolt in—okay, volt in—to fully control the mecha (the machine) and make it work. The aim is to fight the aliens from another planet. While the alien planet has been scheming to attack Earth, a Japanese scientist already has his own counter-attack strategies.

“This notion of persons coming together to defend our only planet by restructuring themselves into one battleship of a robot, was this always your obsession?” I was talking to Mark Reyes, in whose hands now fall this extraterrestrial responsibility to revive a nearly mythical TV show. The voice at the other end could not deny that even if obsession was a tad exaggerated to define his enterprise, he was indeed into Voltes V.

“Ten years…seven really, unless you add the three years in the pandemic.” I repeated: “Ten years?” Mark Reyes was confiding to me how he has started to mount this dream project—for it is a dream project indeed—called Voltes V from way, way back.

Reyes spoke of how the talk with Toei all began years ago. There was a series of talks and negotiations between him and GMA before things could be finalized. And just as things were coming strong between the two partners, the pandemic came upon us. There was a palpable frustration in Mark Reyes’s voice. And there was also a voice of relief, which later turned into a sigh. Mark Reyes was happily impatient even as he confessed how they had to create a significant number of episodes before feeling confident that they had indeed a presentation.

Toei? I had to repeat that name. I was incredulous that we have a Filipino name involved with this company that owned the series on super robot and other iconic titles, like Dragon Ball, One Piece and many more.

The images from Toei animation when compiled are a universe of shapes, forms and gestures that spell animé or animation.

“What can we expect from you and your team regarding the production of this show belonging to the mecha—a genre that features technological innovation and robots, androids and other creatures?” Mark Reyes did not respond to this question directly but remained candid about how he is looking to do more along this form. He confessed his mixed emotions when he saw his name on the screen with Toei.

I am not sure now how we ended the quick interview but I guess it was to find more time to speak about Voltes V. Something odd about my online call to Mark Reyes—we both were so giddy and excited about Voltes V that we ended up exchanging confessionals about the series.

Mark Reyes’s Voltes V has more to say about the capabilities and skills of Filipino filmmakers and animators even in the face of detractors. What is Philippine show business without experts in anime and Japanese language?

Would there be more Japanese revivals or adaptations?

Before we could even begin to talk about the future of animation in the country, we had to confront another development, which is the birth of a fantastic singer.

In a separate news, the present Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, Koshikawa Kazuhiko, has become a fan of Julie Anne San Jose, if we are to believe in what he says regarding the brightness and musical acumen of the young woman.

San Jose sang the theme of Voltes V—“Voltes V no uta” (literally, the song of Voltes V)—and the version posted online has gone viral. While Horie Mitsuko’s original version remains the definitive energetic anime theme song, the style demonstrated by Julie Anne San Jose is excellent verve from start to finish. San Jose’s Voltes V has more energy and sweetness, a companion piece to a series where the charm of the Filipino actors add pizzazz and panache as well as vulnerability to the characters. They all look good, mangaesque.

Outside of this anime-turned-romantic revival/cautionary tale are the ideas of how a show is remembered for being so trenchant, it merited two cancellations in the country—during the martial law years and during the late 1990s. It is not clear now why the dictator Marcos opted to have it removed from Philippine television. But as with the second cancellation in 1999, the reason considered obvious as regards the reception accorded to Voltes V was its purported violence seen as ruinous for children growing up in our already violent society.

Oh well, compared to an anime, can there be anything more destitutely destructive than poverty?