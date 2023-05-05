Jack & Coke sales seen growing by 10%

THE Coca-Cola Co. and American spirits and wine conglomerate Brown-Forman Corp. have launched locally the new Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola alcoholic ready-to-drink (aRTD) cocktail, which is expected to gain at least 10-percent growth in terms of sales revenue.

“When you look at some of the global trends, this [aRTD] is a space that’s actually really growing double-digits. So, even for our company, we’re actually looking at double-digit growth as well on this,” Coca-Cola Asean and South Pacific East Region Frontline Marketing Director Cesar Gangoso 3rd told reporters in the sidelines of the product launch in Parañaque City.

For over a century, people have been mixing Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola soda when drinking in bars or at the comfort of their homes. This classic cocktail has become one of the most famous bar calls or drinks in the world ordered by its brand name.

“That’s why we partnered with Brown-Forman, the company behind the Jack Daniel’s brand, in order for us to formally combine our drinks and our two brands into one supreme drink,” Gangoso said.

According to him, the Philippines is the first in Southeast Asia to debut this premium cocktail given the wide acceptance from the domestic market.

In fact, he cited their latest research, wherein majority of legal drinking age Filipinos love the taste of Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola mix, or simply called Jack Coke.

“So be proud of that and know that you are in the first round of markets [to get to taste it],” Finbar Boyle, business development director for Asia at Brown-Forman, noted.

The “Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola” aRTD is also available in Mexico, the United States, Europe and Japan.

This product comes in a 320-milliliter can with an alcohol level of seven percent. With a suggested retail price of P95, it may be purchased in supermarkets and convenience stores nationwide, as well as ordered via e-commerce platforms.

Understanding that their entry to the aRTD segment requires a new set of responsibilities, Gangoso bared that they created an “alcohol responsibility” policy.

“[We are] deeply committed to grow our global brands in a responsible and in a sustainable way. We will strictly adhere to the highest standards of responsible marketing and advertising,” he said, referring to the can and packaging with clear “responsibility” symbols stating that the beverage is to be enjoyed responsibly and only by consumers of legal drinking age.

Gangoso said a Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar variant would soon be launched in the local market.