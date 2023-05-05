Hockey squads won’t go down without fight

byJosef Ramos
May 5, 2023
1 minute read
PHNOM PENH—The national indoor hockey teams are coming off humbling defeats but both want to end their 32nd Southeast Asian Games campaign on a respectable when they face host Cambodia Saturday at the Dinosaur Park Hall.

The men’s squad faces the host nation at 4:45 p.m. (5:45 p.m. in Manila) with the Filipinos out to break their four-game losing slump in the final day of the elimination round.

The women’s national team, running sixth after losing its first four games, is also looking to end its campaign on a high note at 6 p.m. (7 p.m. in Manila) as the Filipinas look to spoil the Cambodians’ bid to enter the bronze medal match.

The host nation is tied with the Philippines in the men’s event with similar 0-0-4 win-draw-loss records.

The Cambodians are tied with Singapore in fourth with a 1-0-3 card in the women’s event and a win against the hapless Filipinas could bring them closer to a podium finish.

National team coach Christian Galicia said winning against the host teams will be easier said than done as the Cambodians have experience playing outdoor hockey.

“This Cambodia team is playing a new lineup. As far as I know, they have experience in playing outdoor hockey,” said Galicia, whose wards are part of the Philippine delegation backed by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Committee in this year’s Games.

“This might be their first time playing indoor hockey but it’s a big factor to have experience than none at all. We need to be prepared for them.”

