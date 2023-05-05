Enchanted Kingdom’s Four Kings and a Queen Concert: The perfect Mother’s Day treat

byBMPlus
May 5, 2023
2 minute read
Enchanted Kingdom has the perfect Mother’s Day treat lined up for all music-loving moms out there! On May 7, 2023, the Enchanting Events Place will be filled with the nostalgic tunes of The Four Kings and a Queen concert, a celebration of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) that will take audiences on a journey through the golden era of Filipino music.

With the incomparable Concert Queen Pops Fernandez and the quartet of certified Hitmakers under the expert musical direction of Gerry Matias, fans can expect a night filled with soulful renditions of classic hits like Nonoy Zuñiga’s “Kumusta Ka,” Hajji Alejandro’s “Nakapagtataka,” Rey Valera’s “Maging Sino Ka Man,” Marco Sison’s “Si Aida, Si Lorna, o Si Fe,” and Pops Fernandez’s “Don’t Say Goodbye,” among others.

What better way to show appreciation for moms than with an unforgettable night of music and entertainment? Enchanted Kingdom is offering ticket options for both the concert and admission to the park, so families can spend the day together and cap it off with a memorable performance.

Ticket prices for the concert-only option are VVIP at Php 5,000, VIP at Php 3,750, and General Admission at Php 2,000. For those who want to enjoy both the concert and admission to the park, ticket prices are VVIP at Php 5,700, VIP at Php 4,450, and General Admission at Php 2,700.

Don’t miss out on the perfect Mother’s Day treat! Purchase your tickets now at the EK Online Store, Enchanted Kingdom’s Makati Sales Office and Front Gate ticket booths. For more information, please visit www.enchantedkingdom.ph or contact Enchanted Kingdom’s Magical Guest Relations Office at 09088861276, (+632) 85843535, or (+632) 85844326 to 29, or send an email to mgrd@enchantedkingdom.ph. Follow enchantedkingdom.ph and Facebook: enchantedkingdom.ph for more details and updates on The Four Kings and a Queen concert.

