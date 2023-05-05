El Niño may worsen hunger crisis in PHL

The number of people facing life-threatening hunger around the world is growing at an alarming rate, according to the latest United Nations report. The Global Report on Food Crises 2023 estimates that over a quarter of a billion people were acutely food-insecure and required urgent food assistance in 2022. This is the highest number in the seven-year history of the GRFC.

The report said about 258 million people in 58 countries suffered hunger acute enough to threaten their lives in 2022, a huge jump from 193 million people in 53 countries in the prior year. The cost-of-living crisis and a jump in the population analyzed contributed to the worrying increase.

“More than a quarter of a billion people are now facing acute levels of hunger, and some are on the brink of starvation. That’s unconscionable. This is a stinging indictment of humanity’s failure to make progress towards Sustainable Development Goal 2 to end hunger, and achieve food security and improved nutrition for all,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Rein Paulsen, director of emergencies and resilience for the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, cited various causes driving global hunger. They include conflicts, climate shocks, the impact of the pandemic and consequences of Russia’s war in Ukraine that has had an impact on the global trade in fertilizers, wheat, maize and sunflower oil.

“The challenge that we have is the disequilibrium, the mismatch that exists between the amount of funding money that’s given, what that funding is spent on, and the types of interventions that are required to make a change,” Paulsen said. He called for a “paradigm shift” so that more funding is spent on agricultural interventions that anticipate food crises and work to prevent them.

In the Philippines, around three million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger at least once from October to December 2022, according to the latest Social Weather Stations survey. The SWS defines involuntary hunger as “being hungry and not having food to eat” during the quarter.

The survey showed 11.8 percent of Filipino families went hungry due to lack of food to eat, which is higher than the 11.3 percent posted from July to September 2022.

The SWS said 9.5 percent or 2.4 million families experienced moderate hunger or being hungry “only once” or “a few times,” while 599,000 families, or 2.3 percent of all households, suffered from severe hunger or hunger experienced “often” or “always” during the last quarter of 2022.

Hunger was experienced most in Mindanao, affecting around 738,000 families. The figure is lower than the 893,000 families recorded in the third quarter of 2022.

Here’s something that can potentially supercharge the crisis: The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) issued an El Niño alert on Tuesday, saying the weather phenomenon might emerge between June and July at 80 percent probability and might persist until the first quarter of 2024. El Niño increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which could have negative impacts, such as dry spells and droughts, in some areas of the country.

El Niño is the warming of sea surface temperature, which occurs roughly every two to seven years, lasting from six to 24 months. While the main threat to food production is reduced rainfall and drought in some regions, El Niño can also cause heavy rains and flooding in other regions. Climate change can make its impact more severe.

The Philippines suffered severeEl Niño conditions in 2015 to 2016, which lasted for 18 months and affected about a third of the country. Six cities, 16 provinces, and 65 municipalities affected by the dry weather declared a state of calamity. By May 2016, over 400,000 farmers and 550,000 hectares of farmlands were adversely affected by El Niño-induced drought.

President Marcos recently ordered the creation of an “El Niño Team” that will handle the government’s response to the effects of the impending weather phenomenon. We have experienced the impacts of El Niño before, and concerned government agencies now have the data that can guide them to deploy a whole-of-nation strategy to cushion the effects of the dry spell, including stronger food systems to ensure that every Filipino has access to the most basic of human needs—food and nutrition—even during extreme weather events.