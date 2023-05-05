EastWest Ageas Insurance president and CEO talks about financial certainty in the future

Sjoerd Smeets, President and CEO of EastWest Ageas Insurance, spoke at his first local media roundtable on April 28 about the company’s goal of protecting more Filipinos and becoming a stronger participant in the sector.

He emphasized the necessity of giving Filipinos financial security and how the organization commits to be there for their consumers. “If we care for someone, we want to make sure that our loved ones can still have a good life even if something unfortunate happens to us,” Smeets explained.

Aside from aiming to become one of the most customer-centric companies in the country, Smeets envisions EastWest Ageas as a driving force in educating more Filipinos to become financially literate in the years to come.

He cited EastWest Bank’s strength as part of the Filinvest Group, as well as Ageas’s (almost) 200-year history and experience, as evidence of the partnership’s stability, sustainability, and dependability.

Two current expansion initiatives include widening its health-related insurance offerings and expanding its agency channel to 1,000 agents by the end of 2023.

Smeets went on to say that in its eight years in the Philippine market, EastWest Ageas Insurance has risen from 34th in 2016 to 12th in 2022. Smeets’ growth strategies aim to make it the tenth local insurance by 2024.

Smeets thanked the local press at the end of the roundtable discussion for taking the time to learn more about EastWest Ageas Insurance and its plans. “It was a pleasure to speak with you, and I hope that in this way, we can reach more Filipinos so they can think about how they can protect their future,” Smeets added.

As a final note, he stated, “I’m already happy if we can increase insurance penetration in the market from 3% to 4 or 5%.”

EastWest Ageas Insurance is a joint venture between Ageas, a global insurer with almost 200 years of experience, and East West Banking Corporation, one of the country’s leading universal banks. To learn more about their solutions, visit ewageas.com.ph or call (02) 8939-3924 (EWAI).