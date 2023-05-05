EastWest Ageas Insurance president and CEO talks about financial certainty in the future

byBMPlus
May 5, 2023
2 minute read
Sjoerd Smeets, President and CEO of EastWest Ageas Insurance
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Sjoerd Smeets, President and CEO of EastWest Ageas Insurance, spoke at his first local media roundtable on April 28 about the company’s goal of protecting more Filipinos and becoming a stronger participant in the sector.

He emphasized the necessity of giving Filipinos financial security and how the organization commits to be there for their consumers. “If we care for someone, we want to make sure that our loved ones can still have a good life even if something unfortunate happens to us,” Smeets explained.

Aside from aiming to become one of the most customer-centric companies in the country, Smeets envisions EastWest Ageas as a driving force in educating more Filipinos to become financially literate in the years to come.

He cited EastWest Bank’s strength as part of the Filinvest Group, as well as Ageas’s (almost) 200-year history and experience, as evidence of the partnership’s stability, sustainability, and dependability.

Two current expansion initiatives include widening its health-related insurance offerings and expanding its agency channel to 1,000 agents by the end of 2023.

Smeets went on to say that in its eight years in the Philippine market, EastWest Ageas Insurance has risen from 34th in 2016 to 12th in 2022. Smeets’ growth strategies aim to make it the tenth local insurance by 2024.

Smeets thanked the local press at the end of the roundtable discussion for taking the time to learn more about EastWest Ageas Insurance and its plans. “It was a pleasure to speak with you, and I hope that in this way, we can reach more Filipinos so they can think about how they can protect their future,” Smeets added.

As a final note, he stated, “I’m already happy if we can increase insurance penetration in the market from 3% to 4 or 5%.”

EastWest Ageas Insurance is a joint venture between Ageas, a global insurer with almost 200 years of experience, and East West Banking Corporation, one of the country’s leading universal banks. To learn more about their solutions, visit ewageas.com.ph or call (02) 8939-3924 (EWAI).

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Posts

Read more

Forum highlights public-private partnerships as key to whole-of-society approach to immunization

In celebration of World Immunization Week 2023, the American Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (AmCham), in partnership with MSD in the Philippines and the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP), mounted a joint committee meeting on “Creating a Disease-Free Society through Immunization” at the Robert Sears Hall, AmCham Office, on April 28, 2023.        

byBMPlus
May 5, 2023
Read more

Megaworld Hotels and Resorts leaders forge strong ties with Lapu-Lapu Mayor to boost Tourism development

Lapu Lapu City – Megaworld Hotels and Resorts- the largest homegrown Filipino Hospitality Chain in the Philippines, paid a courtesy visit to Lapu Lapu City Mayor Junard Ahong Chan earlier today to discuss their upcoming projects and show support for the city’s development initiatives. During the meeting, Mayor Chan shared his vision for the city’s future and the various projects he has planned to bring about positive change in the community.

byBMPlus
May 5, 2023