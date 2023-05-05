DOLE: Few qualified applicants for niche jobs

The pandemic and increasing awareness on climate change have led to the emergence of new niches in the labor market, where there are a growing number of vacancies, but still few qualified applicants, for now, according to a new report from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

In its preliminary Jobs and Labor Market Forecast 2023-2025, DOLE’s Bureau of Local Employment (BLE) identified information technology and platform industry as among the industries with “emerging jobs.”

These jobs include virtual assistant, cybersecurity specialist, social media marketer, application development analysts, delivery riders, fiber optic technician, and online tutor.

BLE said the demand for such positions rose during the pandemic as more people used digital platforms, and both employers as well as workers grew accustomed to flexible work arrangements.

“The crisis has upended the traditional 9-5 working world and caused many blue- and white-collar employees to pursue digital and gig work for additional—or even primary—income during these unprecedented times,” BLE said.

Another emerging sector is the so-called green jobs industry, which covers occupations “that contribute to preserving or restoring the quality of the environment.”

Such vacancies are becoming more in-demand amid the increasing number of companies adopting more environmentally sustainable practices.

Some of the green jobs include agricultural engineers and scientists, agriculturists, biochemists, drone engineer, e-jeepney driver, and environment engineer.

The creative industry was also seen as a source for emerging jobs such as audio-visual design, digital interactive media, and content creation.

“The creative industry increases activities driven by the generation and exploitation of knowledge and information,” BLE said.

The regional consultations of BLE served as basis for the results of the new DOLE report.

The bureau said the government is currently focused on providing an enabling environment so the said emerging skills and industries could continue to expand and offer more employment opportunities.

This includes the “development of technical and vocational educational training (TVET) and apprenticeship aligned with emerging trends and demands.”